On Tuesday, the Rajasthan Police arrested Shakeel, Nasir, and Bablu for beating a 46-year-old tribal man to death in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. The victim identified as Kishanlal Bheel belonged to the tribal community and was brutally beaten for drawing water from a tube well.

According to the reports, the accused also abused the injured victim and did not allow his family members to take him to the hospital. The man was admitted to the hospital only after the police reached the spot, but he succumbed to his injuries. Three accused have been arrested and booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident is said to have happened in Bhomiyaji ki Ghati in Soorsagar. Gautam Dotasara, SHO, Soorsagar Police Station confirmed the incident and said that the Police officers are searching for others who are involved in the incident.

Following the event, Bheel’s family and community members staged protests and refused to conduct his last rites. They demanded that all of the offenders be arrested immediately. The protesters also demanded monetary compensation and a government job for the next of kin. “We have been in conversation with the demonstrators so that the postmortem can be done and the body be handed over to the family for the funeral,” Dotasara said.

According to the victim’s brother identified as Ashok, several of the residents, including the three detained, have influence over the tube well erected in the area. They have also installed a pump and do not allow anybody to use it. “On Sunday night, Kishanlal had gone to the tube well for water but these people pushed him away and hurled casteist slurs at him,” Ashok alleged.

“Soon after he arrived home, other individuals invaded our house and beat up Bheel and his son with rods and sticks,”, Ashok added. The Police have arrested three Muslim persons in the case and searching for others who are involved in the incident. The case has been registered against the accused under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.