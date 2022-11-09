Indic film production studio Prachyam Films’ much-awaited first part of its 10-part documentary series, ‘Sahebs Who Never Left’, is all set to release on 14 November 2022. The series seeks to reclaim the Indic narrative from the existing colonial-fed history and enlighten the audience about the aspect of India’s past that has been conveniently distorted and misrepresented by historians.

‘Sahebs Who Never Left’ is a documentary series on the real history of Bharat and how it has been suppressed to glorify a select few who were exactly responsible for stifling free speech, exercising vote and choice.

The teaser of the enthralling documentary series has dropped on YouTube. Here’s the teaser for the first part of the documentary series:-

Speaking on the journey of ‘Sahebs Who Never Left’, the head of the production Abhishek Pratap Singh says, “We had embarked upon a year-long project to dive deep into the ocean of Indology and bring forth the choicest of pearls, in a format that will be cinematic enough for the thrill-craving millennial generation, yet informative enough for Indology enthusiasts. So we are happy to say that our first film is now ready for release.”

The documentary series delves into the colonialism of India and how Britishers or ‘Gora Sahebs’ as they were colloquially referred to by their Indian counterparts, colonised Bharat under the pretext of ‘civilising’ the indigenous people and used every means at their disposal—from assault, imposing crippling taxes, fomenting caste divides, depriving education, destroying Indian traditions, sowing seeds of partition, and many more.

Picture from a scene filmed in Sahebs Who Never Left

‘Sahebs Who Never Left’ showcases the deep-rooted racism of the British against the native Indians and narrates the true story of India that has been diligently kept under wraps by the ‘Brown Sahebs‘, who, in their bid to reinforce their loyalty to the Englishmen, have continued to push the British version of history to date, papering over their cruelties and at times, even rationalising their inequities.

Shooting of Sahebs by Prachyam

Praveen K Chaturvedi, the CEO and Chief Director of Prachyam says, “We are staunch believers in quality over quantity. There is a lot of content being produced in pockets all around the internet, but a very less portion of that is something that has repeat value. And that is the niche we strive to fill. The road to quality visuals is often littered with overtime and slow turnarounds, but the results echo in eternity. And eternal content over ephemeral is what we are aiming towards. We hope our first film is a step in that direction.”

Prachyam started its journey in 2020 with a small but an enthusiastic team that engaged with an international community of Indologists, including leading scientists, eminent educators, accomplished storytellers, consummate conservationists, modern technologists, and many other doyens from a variety of fields to help define critical challenges of our times, drive new knowledge, advance new solutions, and inspire positive transformative change.

In close to 2 years, Prachyam has gained a substantial social community size, and its videos and short films have been viewed by millions, who love and engage with their content on YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

“We are a group of filmmakers, who wake up every day to make Indic identity a matter of pride for the masses out there! Prachyam uses the power of cinematic expression, and storytelling to illuminate and further India’s glorious traditions and message,” said Kshitiz Rai, the Chief Creative Director of ‘Sahebs Who Never Left’. “The brilliant philosophy and deep values of Bhārat always move us, and that’s what we express in our creations.”