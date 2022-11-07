The high-profile cross-border romance between Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is in disarray, as speculated on social media and some media reports.

Their relationship has long been the talk of the town. The couple married in 2010 and had their first child, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. Pakistani media has been reporting that Shoaib and Sania have drifted apart and have been living separately for some time now. Neither of the stars has spoken anything about it.

In a mysterious post, the tennis player has just given fuel to the suspicions about her marital troubles. She posted on her Instagram stories, “Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah.” Claims of Shoaib Malik cheating on Sania while filming for a show spread like a wildfire in Pakistani media. At the same time, their followers tried to decipher whether or not things are going well between the pair based on their cryptic message.

As per reports, she had recently shared another post with her son and wrote, “The moment that gets me through the hardest days.”

Image: Bollywood life

Shoaib and Sania celebrated Izhaan’s fourth birthday in Dubai recently. While the cricketer posted several images from the celebration on Instagram, Sania did not.

Shoaib Malik was asked about Sania Mirza’s tennis academies and their locations on one of Pakistan’s latest cricket programmes, ‘Ask The Pavilion.’ “I don’t really have proper information about the locations,” the cricketer responded. “I have never been to any of those academies,” he adds. Shoaib’s response surprised Waqar Younis, who said, “What sort of husband you are?”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik married on April 12, 2010, at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony. Following that, Pakistani wedding rituals for a mahr were observed, and their Walima ceremony was performed in Sialkot, Pakistan.