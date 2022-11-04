Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAmritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead outside temple amid protests over broken...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Amritsar: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead outside temple amid protests over broken idols of Hindu Gods, killers arrested

Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar, Punjab. The shooting took place outside a temple when Shiv Sena leaders (Uddhav Thackeray faction) were protesting against the temple's authorities after the discovery of some broken idols in the garbage outside the temple premises.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar Punjab
Image: IndiaToday
20

Sudhir Suri, a Shiv Sena leader, was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar, Punjab. According to reports, the shooting took place outside a temple while Shiv Sena leaders (Uddhav Thackeray faction) were protesting against the temple’s authorities after some broken idols were found in the garbage outside the temple premises. Suri was shot by a person in the crowd. Following this, two people were detained by police. The Shiv Sena leader was shot with an A.30 pistol.

The attack on the Shiv Sena leader raised concerns about the already deteriorating law and order in the state under the AAP government.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga reacting to the incident took to Twitter and wrote, “Law and order collapsed in Punjab, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri injured in firing in Amritsar.”

The location of the bullet is said to be a residential area. According to sources, the attacker has been apprehended by police. The Shiv Sena leader was attacked while speaking with a police official.

Suri was reportedly on a hit list, and he was already having guards to protect him. The suspected attacker was apprehended by the crowd and later taken into custody by police. Sandeep Singh has been identified as the suspected attacker.

Sudhir Suri was arrested in July on suspicion of using offensive language against a specific community and inciting religious sentiments.

The Shiv Sena chief had shared a video on social media in which he and some of his associates were allegedly heard making derogatory remarks about the community. Notably, there are more than 15 Shiv Senas active in Punjab.

An eyewitness of the assassination described the attack against the Shiv Sena leader. “There were two guys who attacked him. They were both Sardars (Sikhs),” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSudhir Suri shot dead, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri dies
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
594,429FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com