Sudhir Suri, a Shiv Sena leader, was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar, Punjab. According to reports, the shooting took place outside a temple while Shiv Sena leaders (Uddhav Thackeray faction) were protesting against the temple’s authorities after some broken idols were found in the garbage outside the temple premises. Suri was shot by a person in the crowd. Following this, two people were detained by police. The Shiv Sena leader was shot with an A.30 pistol.

The attack on the Shiv Sena leader raised concerns about the already deteriorating law and order in the state under the AAP government.

Punjab | Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot in Amritsar. Police present at the spot, details awaited.



“Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Shri has been shot. We have reached the spot and are still verifying everything. The senior officers will brief you,” Police say. pic.twitter.com/otlJ0UXLyL — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga reacting to the incident took to Twitter and wrote, “Law and order collapsed in Punjab, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri injured in firing in Amritsar.”

Law and order collapsed in Punjab, Shiv sena leader Sudhir Suri injured in firing in Amritsar. — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 4, 2022

The location of the bullet is said to be a residential area. According to sources, the attacker has been apprehended by police. The Shiv Sena leader was attacked while speaking with a police official.

Suri was reportedly on a hit list, and he was already having guards to protect him. The suspected attacker was apprehended by the crowd and later taken into custody by police. Sandeep Singh has been identified as the suspected attacker.

Sudhir Suri was arrested in July on suspicion of using offensive language against a specific community and inciting religious sentiments.

The Shiv Sena chief had shared a video on social media in which he and some of his associates were allegedly heard making derogatory remarks about the community. Notably, there are more than 15 Shiv Senas active in Punjab.

An eyewitness of the assassination described the attack against the Shiv Sena leader. “There were two guys who attacked him. They were both Sardars (Sikhs),” he said.