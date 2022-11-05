Shiv Sena Takhali’s leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar, Punjab on Friday (November 4). Following the incident, a pro-Khalistani group Justice League claimed responsibility for the killing. Now, many eyewitnesses to the crime have spoken to the media, accusing the Punjab police of gross negligence in handling the incident of the attack on the Hindu leader.

Rahul Sharma, the general secretary of Shiv Sena Taksali who was present there when the incident occurred, told Aaj Tak that when Suri was shot at with point blank range, two SHOs and an ACP were present at the site but they did nothing.

Rahul alleged to have apprehended the attacker, but 15 police officers shoved and pushed him away. The attacker was then caught by the police later.

Rahul Sharma stated that a file containing images of more people was discovered in the attacker’s vehicle. There was a cross mark in front of the pictures, Sharma alleged. He added that the assailant’s car which had a pro-Khalistani poster pasted on it was seized by the police.

Sharma further stated that Suri’s final rites will not be performed until he is granted martyr status. He further demanded that action should be taken against both the SHOs and the ACP and a CBI investigation should be launched into the incident.

Economic Times also shared a video wherein an eyewitness is heard making similar allegations against the Punjab police. In fact, he goes a step ahead and accuses Punjab Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of being responsible for the murder of the Hindu leader.

Republic TV also quoted an eyewitness as stating that multiple rounds were fired. “All the police were standing and watching. They ran away in front of them. All were watching and stunned,” he said.

“Four days back Sudhir Suri came here to warn the temple priest to not disrespect the Hindu idols as it hurts the religious sentiments. Today, he was protesting here against those people. Two people came out of the car. Out of those one person shot him. His target was only Sudhir. He was dead on the spot,” the eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness was also quoted as saying, “We were protesting here when the shooting took place. If anything happens to him, the situation in the state will become out of control.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the day OpIndia reported that a pro-Khalistani group named Justice League India claimed responsibility for the killing of Sudhir Suri. Along with it, a video has emerged in which Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla is seen celebrating the execution of the Hindu leader while also warning those in Punjab who follow similar ideologies that they will be killed as well.

According to reports, the shooting took place Friday (November 4) outside the Gopal temple in Amritsar while Shiv Sena leaders (Taksali) were protesting against the temple’s authorities after some broken idols were found in the garbage outside the temple premises. The prime accused has been arrested and the weapon had been seized.