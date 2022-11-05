The day Sudhir Suri, the president of Shiv Sena (Takshali), was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar, Punjab, a pro-Khalistani group named Justice League India claimed responsibility for the killing. Along with it, a video has emerged in which Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla is seen celebrating the execution of the Hindu leader while also warning those in Punjab who follow similar ideologies that they will be killed as well.

According to reports, the shooting took place Friday (November 4) outside the Gopal temple in Amritsar while Shiv Sena leaders (Taksali) were protesting against the temple’s authorities after some broken idols were found in the garbage outside the temple premises. The prime accused has been arrested and the weapon had been seized.

In a message posted on their Telegram channel, the pro-Khalistani outfit Justice League India wrote, “Today our cadres targeted extremist Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, Punjab. As we already mentioned in past we have activated our forces to start hunting these anti-India elements in the vicious form of RSS and its allies. This BJP anti national party and its allies will be hunted down like anything, it is a cancerous party infecting our country. Be ready to see more violent measures against these elements of Sangi ideology.”

Notably, on October 18, the organisation also sent a warning to Hindu leaders in Punjab. Both images were purportedly shared on their Telegram channel. The threat message read, “We are here to sanitize India from the Sangh Parivar and all those who aid it. It is crystal clear how during the tenure of current dictator government India has and is destroying the very essence of secular culture of India. RSS and its Allies have from day one betrayed Indian secular system while playing a traitorous role right from British era in India. These traitors have never ever taken any positive role in the Freedom struggle of India during British period and in fact were providing input of every that guy who was Anti-British rule in India. We want to make it clear that these traitors and its Allies won’t be allowed to destroy our nation and for that we can go to any extent. Remain tuned and join our struggle.”

The Telegram channel of the group was created on October 18, 2022, and the above message was posted on the same day.

Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla celebrates killing of Shiv Sena leader

In the meanwhile, a video of Gopal Singh Chawla, a Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader intimately affiliated with the ISI, surfaced on Saturday. In the video, he is seen celebrating the killing while also threatening Hindu leaders Nishant Sharma, Amit Arora and Mand of being the next targets.

Gopal Singh Chawla is heard saying, “Congratulations to the entire Sikh community, the entire Muslim community and every person who wants Independence and peace. A youth in Amritsar fired bullets at Sudhir Suri, whom I would call Suar (pig). One pig is gone. Now, other pigs will also have to go.”

Gopal Singh Chawla, is an ardent supporter of Khalistan, a separate nation for Punjabi Sikhs and is also an active member of pro-Khalistani terror outfits. He is also suspected to be involved in the bomb blast at a Nirankari gathering in Amritsar in which three people were killed. Gopal Chawla is also believed to be a close aide of Pakistan sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Hafeez Saeed and has been accused of being in contact with the ISI to hatch terror plots against India.

Meanwhile, certain Hindu groups have called for a bandh in Amritsar today in protest against Suri’s killing.

According to reports, Suri was on a hit list, and he was already having guards to protect him. The suspected attacker was apprehended by the crowd and later taken into custody by police. Sandeep Singh has been identified as the suspected attacker.

Sudhir Suri was arrested in July on suspicion of using offensive language against a specific community and inciting religious sentiments.

The Shiv Sena chief had shared a video on social media in which he and some of his associates were allegedly heard making derogatory remarks about the community. Notably, there are more than 15 Shiv Senas active in Punjab.

An eyewitness of the assassination described the attack against the Shiv Sena leader. “There were two guys who attacked him. They were both Sardars (Sikhs),” he said.