In yet another shocking revelation in the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, it has been reported that the accused Aftab Amin Poonawala burnt his live-in partner Shraddha’s face after chopping her body into pieces, in order to hide her identity.

Aftab first chopped her body into 35 pieces, then burnt her face in such a manner that it becomes unidentifiable even if the body parts are found, ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources.

In another lead, the Southern District Police of Delhi has reached out to East Delhi Police in an attempt to match the DNA sample of chopped body parts which includes a human head that the East Delhi Police had recovered in June, a month after Shraddha was murdered by Aftab.

The East Delhi Police reportedly found a chopped head and hand in the Triokpuri locality of Pandav Nagar police station area in June.

Notably, the body parts found were in a tampered state making it difficult to ascertain their identity. The body parts were sent to a forensic lab for DNA testing and a report of the same will be out soon.

The bones found in Mehrauli were also sent for DNA testing, the DNA report of the body parts found at both locations will be matched, to determine if the body parts belonged to Shraddha.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have found a pending water bill from Aftab Poonawala’s flat. Interestingly, the Delhi government provides 20,000 litres of water for free, in such a case, an outstanding water bill leads to suspicion.

Reportedly, Aftab had an outstanding water bill of Rs 300 while the water bill of all other houses was zero normally. Police suspect that Aftab may have used a large quantity of water to clean blood stains and that Shraddha’s body was chopped in the bathroom. Aftab would leave the shower on while carrying out his gruesome crime so that he could cut the body parts easily with the blood flowing into the sewer.

In order, to investigate further, Delhi Police will seek custody of the accused, Aftab, who will be presented in Delhi’s Saket court today.

Notably, Aftab confessed to the Delhi Police during interrogation that they had shifted from Mumbai to Delhi and had stayed in a hotel initially. Then the duo rented an apartment and soon got into a fight over shifting the household material from Mumbai to Delhi and also over the household expenses in Delhi. Aftab said that this was not the first time that they had engaged in a fight and that they had been fighting frequently over several other issues.

The Police also confirmed that the accused murdered Shraddha between 8 pm to 10 pm on May 18, and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He later stored the severed body parts in a refrigerator and disposed of the pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest over the next 18 days.