While the Delhi police are trying to investigate the chilling murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, the bereaved father of the deceased has alleged that Aftab Amin’s family is also involved in the brutal murder of his daughter.

Speaking to India TV, Vikas Madan Walkar said, “I now think that the whole family is involved in this crime. They are now absconding. The police should question them too,’ said Shraddha’s father. On their behaviour, he said, “They didn’t even entertain us at their house when we had visited in a hope that they would try to explain Aftab about the situation involving Shraddha.”

Saying so, the father demanded that Aftab is publicly hung and expressed concern over the Delhi Police not questioning Aftab’s family.

In another interview with India Today, Sharddha’s father reiterated that when they had gone to meet Aftab’s family, his younger brother did not entertain them. “I last spoke to Shraddha in 2021. She never told me directly that Aaftab abused her. But she had mentioned her abusive relationship with her mother. Later on, my son told me about this,” Vikas Walkar told India Today.

He added, “I along with my wife and her sister, went to meet Aaftab’s family but his brother did not allow us to meet his family. They never contacted us,” he said.

According to the report, Shraddha’s parents and brother had gone to Aftab’s house in Vasai to plead for assistance, but they were not permitted to enter. Aftab’s family called him and asked Shraddha’s father to handle the situation without involving them in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Manikpur police (Palghar) probing the heinous murder said on Wednesday that the family of accused Aftab Amin has fled to an unknown location and is currently untraceable.

“When the Manikpur police took Aftab’s statement after calling him to Vasai, Aftab’s family shifted to an unknown place. Aftab’s family is not in contact with Manikpur police either,” the police told ANI.

Shraddha’s father suspects ‘Love Jihad’ angle in the case, demands the death penalty for Aftab Amin

On November 15, Shraddha’s father, Vikas Madan Walker told ANI that he is suspecting a ‘love jihad’ angle in the case and demanded the death penalty for the accused perpetrator. Speaking to ANI, Shraddha’s father, Vikas Madan Walker said, “I suspected a love jihad angle. We demand the death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police and the probe moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn’t talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab. I lodged the first complaint in Mumbai’s Vasai.”

Shraddha Walkar was hospitalized in 2020 with severe back pain and bruises on her face

Earlier in the day, the Police revealed that Shraddha, who was strangled to death and chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab, was hospitalized in 2020 with severe back pain in Vasai, Maharashtra.

Shraddha was admitted to Ozone Multispeciality Hospital in Vasai on December 3, 2020, with acute pain in her back and spine. It is suspected that she was assaulted by Aftab, which prompted the back discomfort that necessitated her to be hospitalized. Shraddha’s medical reports and also her picture from 2020 are going viral over social media platforms.

The woman in the image can be seen having bruises on her face with an injury mark highlighted on her nose. The medical reports also reveal that she had been suffering from severe pain for 4 to 5 days before she was admitted to the hospital. Earlier, it was reported that Shraddha was in an abusive relationship with Aftab.

Aftab and Shraddha used to fight over petty issues and he had physically assaulted Shraddha several times in the past. After the murder, many of Shraddha’s friends came up and confirmed to the police that she was not happy with Aftab and wanted to desperately break her relationship with the accused.