On Thursday, in Haryana’s Faridabad, a suitcase with body remains was recovered in a forest. Faridabad police suspect the recovered body parts to be of Shraddha Walkar who was strangulated and chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala.

The suitcase was recovered after a passerby informed the police control room on Thursday about a blue suitcase lying in the buses along Pali Road. When the police reached the spot, they found the suitcase with flies hovering above it. After opening the suitcase, they found body parts wrapped in a plastic bag and a sack. Pieces of torn clothes and a belt were also found near the suitcase.

According to Faridabad Police, initially, it appeared that a person was killed a person somewhere else and a part of the body was disposed of in the forest area to avert identification. The body parts included the remains of a torso and severed limbs, which were badly decomposed.

The body parts discovered in the suitcase seem to be months old, and it is unclear whether they belonged to a man or a woman, police said. The body parts have been sent for post-mortem and more clarity in the case will be there only after the postmortem report is out.

“The body is so decomposed that we could not ascertain if it is of a man or a woman. We have sent the body parts to a forensic lab. It appears the person was murdered somewhere else and the suitcase hidden inside the bushes. The limbs were chopped off to fit inside the suitcase,” police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

Following the recovery of the body parts stuffed inside the suitcase in the Surajkund forest, Faridabad Police have contacted Delhi Police, suspecting that it may belong to Shraddha Walkar. After receiving the information about the suitcase from the Faridabad Police, a team of South Delhi’s Mehrauli Police, investigating the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, reached the Surajkund forest to join the ongoing investigation.

Reportedly, Faridabad police officials have assured the Delhi Police that they will keep the samples aside in case Delhi Police need to conduct a DNA test. The torso has been kept inside a mortuary, and Haryaya police also circulated phone numbers for any information on any missing person.

“The torso has been kept inside a mortuary. The victim appears to have been dead for a few months. We are trying to find out if it was of a man or woman. The forensic team is working on that and an FIR will be registered soon,” DCP Narender Kadiyan said.

Notably, the Delhi police recovered parts of a skull and some bones from a forest area last week and are currently undertaking searches at the Bhayandar Creek, where the accused may have disposed of vital evidence in the case.

Aftab Amin Poonawala is undergoing a Perpetual Ability Test (PAT), a psychological test, and is expected to undergo a narco test soon.

Aftab used multiple weapons to dismember the body parts of Shraddha. Aftab has reportedly admitted to having used multiple weapons to sever Shraddha’s dead body after murdering her in their rented flat on May 18. Delhi Police have recovered five large knives which have now been sent for forensic examination.