Friday, November 25, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSuitcase with badly decomposed body parts found in Faridabad, Police suspects a link with...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Suitcase with badly decomposed body parts found in Faridabad, Police suspects a link with Shraddha Walkar murder

According to Faridabad Police, initially, it appeared that a person was killed somewhere else and a part of the body was disposed of in the forest area to avert identification.

OpIndia Staff
Shraddha Walkar murder case
8

On Thursday, in Haryana’s Faridabad, a suitcase with body remains was recovered in a forest. Faridabad police suspect the recovered body parts to be of Shraddha Walkar who was strangulated and chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala.

The suitcase was recovered after a passerby informed the police control room on Thursday about a blue suitcase lying in the buses along Pali Road. When the police reached the spot, they found the suitcase with flies hovering above it. After opening the suitcase, they found body parts wrapped in a plastic bag and a sack. Pieces of torn clothes and a belt were also found near the suitcase.

According to Faridabad Police, initially, it appeared that a person was killed a person somewhere else and a part of the body was disposed of in the forest area to avert identification. The body parts included the remains of a torso and severed limbs, which were badly decomposed.

The body parts discovered in the suitcase seem to be months old, and it is unclear whether they belonged to a man or a woman, police said. The body parts have been sent for post-mortem and more clarity in the case will be there only after the postmortem report is out.

“The body is so decomposed that we could not ascertain if it is of a man or a woman. We have sent the body parts to a forensic lab. It appears the person was murdered somewhere else and the suitcase hidden inside the bushes. The limbs were chopped off to fit inside the suitcase,” police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

Following the recovery of the body parts stuffed inside the suitcase in the Surajkund forest, Faridabad Police have contacted Delhi Police, suspecting that it may belong to Shraddha Walkar. After receiving the information about the suitcase from the Faridabad Police, a team of South Delhi’s Mehrauli Police, investigating the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, reached the Surajkund forest to join the ongoing investigation.

Reportedly, Faridabad police officials have assured the Delhi Police that they will keep the samples aside in case Delhi Police need to conduct a DNA test. The torso has been kept inside a mortuary, and Haryaya police also circulated phone numbers for any information on any missing person.

“The torso has been kept inside a mortuary. The victim appears to have been dead for a few months. We are trying to find out if it was of a man or woman. The forensic team is working on that and an FIR will be registered soon,” DCP Narender Kadiyan said.

Notably, the Delhi police recovered parts of a skull and some bones from a forest area last week and are currently undertaking searches at the Bhayandar Creek, where the accused may have disposed of vital evidence in the case.

Aftab Amin Poonawala is undergoing a Perpetual Ability Test (PAT), a psychological test, and is expected to undergo a narco test soon.

Aftab used multiple weapons to dismember the body parts of Shraddha. Aftab has reportedly admitted to having used multiple weapons to sever Shraddha’s dead body after murdering her in their rented flat on May 18. Delhi Police have recovered five large knives which have now been sent for forensic examination.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: Four pastors lure Hindu villagers to convert to Christianity on the pretext of reviving their deceased family members, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Lachit Borphukan: The hero of the 1671 Battle of Saraighat against the Mughals and preserver of Northeast Indian civilisation

Virender Kapoor -

Richa Chadha draws support from Pakistan after being supported by Congress leaders and employees of a propaganda portal edited by a US citizen

OpIndia Staff -

Controversial Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqe, who had instigated the Oli govt against India, transferred to Indonesia

OpIndia Staff -

Elon Musk announces the launch of blue, grey and gold verification badges on Twitter, authentication to be mandatory

OpIndia Staff -

‘Colour grey hair; no pearls, big bindi, religious threads allowed’: Air India issues new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

OpIndia Staff -

‘Muslims imitating Christians will be punished on judgment day’: Deoband Maulana Abdul Qasmi calls birthday celebrations ‘Haram’

OpIndia Staff -

Rising Jihadi violence in Nigeria: Muslim herders attack farmers of Eha Amufu communities, burn houses, kill at least 10 including women and children

OpIndia Staff -

Richa Chadha saga: After hailing Rihanna, Trudeau over farm protests, liberals attack Akshay Kumar with ‘foreigner’ jibe for standing up for Army

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court issues notice to Center on pleas seeking legalization of same-sex marriages under Special Marriage Act

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
602,182FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com