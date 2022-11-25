Disturbing details in the Shraddha Walker murder case are emerging one after the other. It has now been reported that the accused Aftab Amin Poonawala used multiple weapons to dismember the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

ANI citing sources within the Delhi police has reported that Aftab admitted to using multiple weapons to sever Shraddha’s dead body after murdering her in their rented flat on May 18. Delhi Police have recovered five large knives which have now been sent for forensic examination.

Shradhha murder accused Aftab has told police that multiple weapons were used to dismember Shraddha’s body. In the last few days, the police have recovered 5 large knives which have been sent to the forensics team for investigation: Delhi Police sources — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

The Delhi police recovered parts of a skull and some bones from a forest area last week and are currently undertaking searches at the Bhayandar Creek, where the accused may have disposed of vital evidence in the case.

Aftab has recently undergone a polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini. The reports of the test are yet to be released.

According to an FSL expert, the polygraph examination “is a non-invasive technique used to reveal hidden information from criminals.” He went on to say that the next step would be to “access and discover the confined information in the narco test.” These tests begin with obtaining consent from the subjects, followed by a pre-test interview. Following the polygraph test, the subjects will undergo a medical examination, and the narco test will be administered after they have received a fitness certificate.

A Delhi court ordered the police to complete the narco-analysis test within five days and warned them not to use any third-degree measures. The polygraph examination will be followed by the narco test. Notably, Aftab has consented to a narco test. Notably, during the police interrogation, Aftab gave contradictory statements, prompting Delhi Police to conduct the narco test. The Delhi Police approached the court and sought permission to conduct the narco test.

On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawala for murdering his live-in partner, and then chopping her into 35 pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days. Aftab was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha Walkar’s father on November 10.

The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) have been registered. Further investigations into the case are underway.