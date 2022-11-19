Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is in jail in a 200 crore extortion case, has been dropping letter bombs on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), making serious allegations against its leaders including incarcerated Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. In his sixth letter, issued to the media late on Friday (November 18) evening through his lawyer Ashok Singh, the conman revealed that Satyandar Jain had sought his help to convert 20 million dollars into Indian rupees and bitcoins, reports Republic TV.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar stated that Jain called him at 2 am in February 2017 asking for his assistance in converting $20 million in Indian rupees and bitcoin. The AAP politician, according to the conman, indicated that the money must be collected from his business associates who operate a well-known distillery in Bengaluru.

After mentioning that this money is being given to the AAP, Jain allegedly demanded that it be converted and brought to Delhi by 11 am, said Sukesh Chandrashekhar in his letter.

The letter added that when Chandrasekhar was unable to organise the event on short notice, he was given the task of collecting the money and delivering it to a jewellery store in Bengaluru. Following that, he claimed that his Bengaluru office personnel obeyed and delivered four bags carrying the aforementioned amount to the jewellery store. The conman, who claims to have communications to back up his allegation, has dared AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to accept a CBI investigation.

“I promise you I will expose you every bit and I won’t back out what pressure you are sending through jail administration,” read the letter.

Excerpt of the letter issued to the media late on Friday (November 18) evening through Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s lawyer Ashok Singh (source: Republic TV)

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to the aforementioned letter. He said, “All these allegations are very serious and if these allegations are not true, why doesn’t Kejriwal undergo a lie-detector test along with Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot whose names have surfaced? Was Satyendar Jain kept as a Minister only so that he could indulge in more such corruption and extortion inside Tihar jail? The question needs to be asked why Satyendar Jain who has been denied bail for 5 months, who hasn’t got relief from courts, is continuing as a Minister?”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar levels serious accusations against AAP

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written a number of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in recent days, levelling allegations against AAP and its leaders. To begin, Chandrashekhar confessed to providing Rs 10 crore as “protection money” to incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain. Chandrashekhar stated in a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena that he has known the AAP leader since 2015.

He also claimed to have given Rs 50 crore for party funds. He also alleged he was asked to raise funds for Punjab and Goa elections.

Chandrashekhar also claimed to have bought luxury watches for Kejriwal and Jain.

In another shocking accusation against the Delhi CM, Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that Kejriwal used his money and PR agent to publish paid news to promote the ‘Delhi school/education model on the front page of an American newspaper.

In his letter, although Chandrashekhar did not mention the name of the newspaper, however, on August 19, 2022, Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted an image of the front page of the New York Times, which featured Delhi’s education minister and an accused in excise policy scam, Manish Sisodia and lauded his education model.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar

For the uninitiated, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is being investigated by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged Rs 215 crore criminal conspiracy, embezzlement, and extortion case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police had previously filed an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly defrauding the spouses of erstwhile Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 215 crore.

There are over 20 other cases of extortion registered against the conman who operated a racket from inside his jail cell.

Notably, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also charged as an accused in the extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by the Enforcement Directorate. According to the central agency, Jacqueline was aware that Sukesh was an embezzler.