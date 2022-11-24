Twitter CEO Elon Musk called for a crucial action to rebuild public trust in a fresh remark on the censorship of the New York Post story on US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. In response to a tweet requesting that all internal conversations at Twitter that led to the decision to censor the New York Post’s report on Hunter Biden be made public, Musk stated that it “is necessary to restore public trust.”

This is necessary to restore public trust — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

Musk was in favour of making public all internal communications at Twitter regarding the censorship of the NY Post story on Hunter Biden before the 2020 United States Presidential Election. The tweet was in reference to the NYP article on Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020. It was heavily censored by both Twitter and Facebook and was branded as a piece of fake news.

Initially, the left and liberal cabal dismissed the report as a hoax, but it was eventually confirmed that the laptop’s contents did really belong to Hunter Biden. Following the restriction of the NYP report, Twitter justified the action by claiming that its policies forbid the sharing of compromised information.

What did New York Post report say?

In the report, the New York Post alleged that they had accessed material from a damaged Macbook that was brought to a service centre for repair. The customer who brought the laptop never collected or paid for the services. The shop owner said he repeatedly tried to contact the client. Though he could not identify the owner as Hunter Biden, he said the laptop had Beau Biden Foundation’s sticker.

The report has several documents and mentions a video that proves that Joe Biden met a high-profile businessman from Ukraine when he was Vice President of the United States. Reports suggested that Biden may have helped his son Hunter using his influence as the VP of the United States in his business in Ukraine. The Biden Camp categorically denied all the allegations.

Column’s up: Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg censored the @nypost Hunter Biden stories before the election to hide the real Joe Biden https://t.co/bjx7cCw0hU — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 29, 2021

Hunter Biden Files

In the run-up to the 2020 US Presidential election campaign, a laptop and hard drive allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden surfaced, igniting a major political controversy in the United States. The laptop had contents including materials about Hunter Biden’s personal life and business dealings, which became fodder for former President Donald Trump to attack the Biden family over their corrupt deals and impropriety.

Hunter Biden’s links with Burisma, and Joe Biden’s contacts may suggest some major conflicts of interest regarding the US government’s Ukraine policy.

Interestingly, Hunter Biden has never denied the authenticity of the laptop. Earlier in 2021, he had even conceded in an interview that it “certainly” could be his. A computer repair invoice signed by Hunter Biden on April 12, 2019, at a Delaware computer repair shop had surfaced, where he had left the laptop and a hard drive, adding more fuel to the controversy.

The FBI seized the laptop, and Biden revealed in December 2020 that federal investigators were investigating his tax affairs. Hunter’s association with a Ukrainian gas company Burisma, and several ‘conflict of interest’ deals when his father was VP, had also been highlighted.

Censorship by Twitter

On October 14th, Facebook and Twitter prohibited the circulation of the New York Post story that apparently exposed Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The link was not permitted to be shared on Twitter at all. When someone attempted to share the link, a notice was displayed that read, “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful.” If someone clicked on those links that had already been put on Twitter before they were banned, a notice flashed that indicated, “Link may be unsafe.”

The censorship had come just ahead of the US elections, where Hunter’s father Joe Biden was contesting against Donald Trump.

Musk had fired Twitter’s censorship chief Vijaya Gadde within hours of taking over the social media giant. In the weeks that followed, he fired thousands of Twitter employees, reversed several restrictions on persons and organisations that were based on their political opinions and killed the hashtags that were being used by paedophiles to sell child abuse material through the platform.