On 18th November 2022, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja asked his Twitter followers to suggest some ideas to celebrate the birthday of his wife. Gaurav Taneja wrote, “Kal wife ka birthday hai… koi surprise suggest Karo same level ka.” which means “Tomorrow is wife’s birthday, suggest some surprise of the same level”.

Kal wife ka birthday hai… koi surprise suggest karo same level ka .. — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) November 18, 2022

By saying “same level” he essentially meant the idea that Gaurav Taneja’s wife Ritu Rathee Taneja used to celebrate his birthday. She had earlier this year called his fans to a metro station in Noida to celebrate the YouTuber’s birthday causing a jam.

Netizens suggest ideas to Gaurav Taneja for celebrating his wife’s birthday

As soon as he tweeted this, netizens started giving replies to him referring to the earlier incident of chaos. Ankit Jain replied, “Metro book kar do” which means “book a metro”.

Metro book kardo — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) November 18, 2022

Another Twitter user @gganeshhh replied, “what is the same level?” Another Twitter user Corporate Ghumakkad replied, “On Gaurav’s birthday his wife planned a surprise which landed him in lockup.”

On Gaurav’s birthday his wife planned a surprise which landed him in lockup 🤣🤣 — Corporate_Ghumkkad (@AnuragM67572921) November 18, 2022

One Vivek Singh replied to Gaurav Taneja, “seedha police station hi book kr lo aap bhai iss baar” meaning that “directly book a police station this time”.

seedha police station hi book kr lo aap bhai iss baar — Vivek Singh (@vivek_9404) November 18, 2022

Maxtern posted, “metro wala surprise mat dena bas.”

Metro wala surprise mat dena bs 😅 — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) November 18, 2022

The Metro station controversy

On 9th July 2022, Gaurav Taneja was arrested by the Sector 49 police station on charges of creating chaos in the city. He had gathered a crowd of his fans and followers under the metro station to celebrate his birthday, due to which the traffic situation collapsed. People were stuck in a traffic jam.

The YouTuber’s wife, Ritu Rathee Taneja, invited Gaurav’s subscribers and followers to a birthday celebration and a meet-and-greet with him. It was Ritu Rathee Taneja who is said to have booked the whole coach. These meet-and-greet events are typically organized by YouTubers and celebrities so that they can interact with and have fun with their fans.

It is notable that Gaurav Taneja worked as a pilot for Air Asia before becoming a full-time YouTuber after losing his job. He uploads daily vlogs to YouTube and has 7.57 million subscribers. Gaurav is also a fitness trainer and a law student, while Ritu Rathee Taneja is an Airbus A320 captain. The couple has two children named Kiaravi and Chaitravi.