The violation of Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida came as a heavy blow to YouTuber Gaurav Taneja also known as the Flying Beast as titled in his YouTube channel. He is arrested by the Sector 49 police station on charges of creating chaos in the city. Gaurav Taneja had gathered a crowd of his fans and followers under the metro station to celebrate his birthday, due to which the traffic situation collapsed. People were stuck in a traffic jam.

Gaurav Taneja had informed his fans about his birthday on his social media account. After this, on Saturday, the metro station in Sector-51 was flooded with Taneja’s followers. The crowd was so huge that the passengers travelling in the metro had to face a lot of trouble. The metro staff had to work very hard to control the fans. There was also a long jam on the roads below the metro.

According to a report by the Newsroom Post, the celebration was scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm, and a metro coach was reserved for Noida Sector 51 Metro Station. The YouTuber’s wife, Ritu Rathee Taneja, invited Gaurav’s subscribers and followers to a birthday celebration and a meet-and-greet with him. It was Ritu Rathee Taneja who is said to have booked the whole coach. These meet and greet events are typically organized by YouTubers and celebrities so that they can interact with and have fun with their fans.

After booking the metro coach, Ritu initially told the YouTuber’s viewers that they would need to limit the number of persons in the metro coach pursuant to NMRC restrictions. She then revealed to Flying Beast’s fans via another Instagram story that she had to postpone the party due to personal obligations. Massive crowds of Flying Beast enthusiasts descended onto the metro station, making it challenging for the police to control the traffic and the mob. The YouTuber was ultimately detained for violating section 144.

It is notable that Gaurav Taneja worked as a pilot for Iar India before becoming a full-time YouTuber after losing his job. He uploads daily vlogs to YouTube and has 7.57 million subscribers. Gaurav is also a fitness trainer and a law student, while Ritu Rathee Taneja is an Airbus A320 captain. The couple has two children named Kiaravi and Chaitravi.