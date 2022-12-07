On December 7, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced an unexpected shock as it lost all three wards in its cabinet minister Satyendar Jain’s constituency Shakurbasti. Jain is currently lodged in Tihar for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. Recently, his videos from Tihar were leaked on social media where he was seen receiving lavish treatment inside prison. An inquiry into the matter revealed that the minister misused his powers and violated the prison rules.

As per the results announced by Delhi’s State Election Commission, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sikha Bharadwaj won Ward No 58 Saraswati Vihar against AAP’s Urmila Gupta by 3150 votes. While Bharadwaj got 13,167 votes, Gupta managed to get only 10,017 votes.

Source: State Election Commission, Delhi

In Ward No 59 Paschim Vihar, BJP’s Vineet Vohra defeated AAP’s Shalu Duggal by 2,044 votes. As per SEC Delhi, Vohra received 12,199 votes, while Duggal finished the race with 10,155 votes.

Source: State Election Commission, Delhi

In Ward, No 60 Rani Bagh, BJP’s Jyoti Aggarwal defeated AAP’s Mithlesh Pathak by 1,387 votes. As per SEC Delhi, Aggarwal received 10,346 votes, while Pathak got only 8,959 votes.

Source: State Election Commission, Delhi

In the 2017 elections, BJP’s Neeraj Kumar contested from Saraswati Vihar and won against AAP’s Desraj Aggarwal by 7,895 votes. In Paschim Vihar, BJP’s Vineet Vohra defeated AAP’s Sapna Marwaha by 4,787 votes. In Rani Bagh, BJP’s Vandna Jaitly defeated AAP’s Simmi Gulati by 2,091 votes.

As per the latest reports, AAP has won 132 seats in Delhi MCD polls, while BJP has managed 104 seats. Congress is scrapping the bottom with just 9 seats while independent candidates have won 3.

Satyendar Jain’s massage videos leaked before the elections

Satyendar Jain, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail over his alleged involvement in a money laundering case, is under scanner for getting lavish treatment inside prison. On November 19, a video went viral on social media showing VIP treatment being meted out to Jain. Jain was seen receiving foot and head massages. In a bizarre defence of Jain getting a foot massage, Manish Sisodia claimed that Jain was taking physiotherapy for a ‘spine injury.’

Later on, it was revealed that the masseur of jailed Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain, whose videos of getting massages went viral, has been identified as one rape accused named Rinku, and not a physiotherapist.

The masseur providing massage to Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He’s a prisoner in a rape case, charged under Section 6 of the POCSO Act & 376, 506 & 509 of IPC.

Multiple videos were leaked over social media from time to time showing Jain eating lavish food, getting massages and interacting with jail officials and other inmates. On December 2, it was revealed that the minister misused his powers and violated the prison rules.

As per reports, an Inquiry Committee was led by the Principal Secretaries of the Home and Law Ministries and the Secretary of the Directorate of Vigilance to probe the violation of the rules of Tihar jail. It found that the AAP Minister ‘misused his official position and authority in cahoots with the prison authorities.

According to the Committee, five inmates, namely Dilip Kumar, Sonu Singh, Manish, Rinku and Afsar Ali, were coerced by the Jail munshi, the warden and the superintendent to provide ‘special services’ to Satyendar Jain.

Both Rinku and Manish are being tried under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while Afsar and Singh are being jailed for not paying maintenance to their respective wives.