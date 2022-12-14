Wednesday, December 14, 2022
After Yogendra Yadav and Medha Patkar, Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Notably, Rajan has been critical of the Modi government on several occasions and even spread misinformation about different policies of the government. He is known for being the 'blue-eyed boy' for the opposition and liberals.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at Bharat Jodo Yatra
Known as Modi Govt's critic, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan (Image: Bharat Jodo/Twitter)
On December 14, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rajan joined the march after it resumed from Bhadoti, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Notably, Rajan has been critical of the Modi government on several occasions and even spread misinformation about different policies of the government. He is known for being the ‘blue-eyed boy’ for the opposition and liberals.

Raghuram Rajan is not the only one who caught the eye for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra. Before him, there were several controversial personalities that joined Rahul Gandhi in his march. For example, Yogendra Yadav was part of the Yatra for some time. He even released a video praising the march conducted by Congress across India.

Other than Yadav, highly controversial personality Medha Patkar also joined the march. Patkar is widely considered to be a notorious foreign-funded NGO operator who launched the campaign against Gujarat’s lifeline Sardar Sarovar Project, blocking the funding for the Sardar Sarovar dam and delaying the progress of the critically important Narmada Yojana for years.

She was portrayed as being interested in ‘social welfare’ by the Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ Twitter handle. It tweeted, “When you do something for the society, people involved in social welfare themselves join you… Social activist Medha Patkar participated in ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.'” Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi decided to indulge Medha Patkar weeks before the Gujarat election.

Furthermore, about 150 left-leaning ‘activists’ and so-called socialists, including Aruna Rai, Medha Patkar, PV Rajagopal, Devenura Mahadev, Ali Anwar, Dr Sunilam, Bezwada Wilson, will join Rahul Gandhi in this ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra. These ‘protests’ got tacit support from opposition political parties, predominantly Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Congress.

