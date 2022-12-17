Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishty, chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council and the successor of the spiritual leader of the Ajmer Dargah, has slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the ‘venomous language’ he used against India’s PM Narendra Modi.

I strongly condemn the venomous language used by the Pakistani foreign minister and deputy foreign minister against our Hon’ble Prime Minister and our motherland #BilawalBhutto pic.twitter.com/NJ2nw70LHm — Syed Naseruddin Chishty (@ChairmanAISSC) December 17, 2022

“I strongly condemn the venomous language used by the Pakistani foreign minister and deputy foreign minister against our Prime Minister and our motherland,” Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishty said.

Hitting out at the Pakistani minister for having the temerity to disparage India’s PM, Chisty warned the Pakistani minister against comparing “great country” India with his “unstable country”, stating that the Constitution of India guarantees freedom of religion to all. He reminded him how Muslims in India are “far more secure” and in “much better condition” than those in Pakistan.

Further, the Muslim cleric said that Bhutto degraded not just the status of his portfolio but also of his entire country. “Pakistan should keep this in mind that Indian Muslims are far more secure and in much better condition than Pakistani Muslims….Bilawal Bhutto has forgotten that terrorist Osama bin Laden didn’t die but was killed in Pakistan by American forces right under the nose of the Pakistani government,” he added.

Pakistan FM calls PM Narendra Modi the‘ butcher of Gujarat’, India takes strong offence

It is notable that two days ago in New York, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called PM Narendra Modi the‘ butcher of Gujarat’. He also accused India of carrying out terror attacks in Pakistan and denied that Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism. He made the comments responding to remarks of Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar at the UNSC, where he had pointed out that Osama Bin Laden was found hiding in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference after S Jaishankar directly slammed Pakistan for being a pro-terrorism country, Bilawal Bhutto said, “I will like to remind the honourable minister of external affairs of India, that Osama Bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of India lives. And he is the prime minister of India. He was banned from entering this country until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the Foreign Minister of the RSS. What is the RSS? The RSS takes inspiration from Hitler’s SS.”

The Pakistan Foreign Minister came under fire after he resorted to a personal attack against PM Modi and hit out at the RSS. The government of India strongly reacted stating that the comments of Bhutto are new low even for Pakistan. Calling it an uncivilised outburst of the Pakistan foreign minister, the statement said, “Pakistan FM’s uncivilised outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan’s increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies.”

Saying how several cities across the city have faced the effects of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, MEA said that “Make in Pakistan” terrorism has to stop. The statement also added that Pakistan not only sheltered Osama Bin Laden, but is still giving shelter to other terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim.

The BJP has also condemned the “highly shameful and derogatory” remarks of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has decided to hold nationwide protests on Saturday.