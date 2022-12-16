The BJP has condemned as “highly shameful and derogatory” remarks of the Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has decided to hold nationwide protests on Saturday.

According to BJP, the protests will be held in all the state capitals across the country. “BJP karyakartas will burn the effigy of Pakistan and Pakistani Foreign Minister and will strongly condemn the shameful statement of Pakistani Foreign Minister,” the party said in a statement.

The party further said that the Pakistani foreign minister’s remark is highly derogatory, defamatory and full of cowardice which has been given just to remain in power and save the government.

“The statement is also aimed at misleading the world and divert global attention from Pakistan’s collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy in Pakistan, simmering differences in the Pakistani army, its deteriorating global relations and the fact that Pakistan has become the major sanctuary for terrorists. What more can be expected from Pakistan’s foreign minister which reflects his and his government’s desperation and mental bankruptcy,” it said.

BJP workers staged protest on Friday against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his statement on PM Narendra Modi outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

The BJP said that India’s foreign policy is being appreciated globally, while Pakistan is facing backlash from even smaller nations.

“On one hand we have our Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership India has left its indelible mark on various global fora, and on the other hand, we have Pakistan which has faced ridicule and insult on various international platforms. On one hand, India’s foreign policy is being appreciated globally, while on the other hand, Pakistan is facing backlash from even smaller nations,” the BJP said.

The party said that everyone saw how even the Pakistani students were rescued during the rescue mission carried out during the Russia-Ukraine conflict which was carried out under the guidance of PM Modi.

It said that Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto’s statement against Prime Minister Modi is highly condemnable and totally uncalled for.

“The kind of language Bilawal Bhutto has used is extremely reprehensible which does not reflect the true spirit of statesmanship and also crosses the limit of decency in public life. Does Bilawal Bhutto even have the stature to comment about our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who is a true statesman and a highly respected global leader! This demeaning statement of Bilawal Bhutto had further lowered the image of Pakistan on the global platform,” it added.

India on Friday slammed Pakistan’s Foreign Minister for his “uncivilised outburst” at Prime Minister Modi.

In response to media queries on Bilawal’s ‘uncivilised’ remarks, the official spokesperson for the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, said, “These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. Pakistan foreign minister’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their state policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah.”

In reply to a question from a Pakistani journalist, who accused India of spreading terror, Jaishankar replied,” You are asking the wrong minister when you say how long will we do this. It is the ministers of Pakistan who will tell how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism.”

Responding to the EAM’s remark, Bilawal unleashed a personal attack on PM Modi and also hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“We wish that Pak FM would have listened more sincerely yesterday at the UNSC to the testimony of Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pak terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Clearly, their FM was more interested in whitewashing Pakistan’s role,” said Bagchi.

He further said that foreign minister of Pakistan has “obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus”.

“Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at the Mother of Democracy,” added the MEA spokesperson.

As recent conferences and events have demonstrated, counter-terrorism remains high on Pakistan’s global agenda, he said, adding that its indisputable role in sponsoring, harbouring, and actively financing terrorist and terrorist organisations remains under the scanner.

“Pakistan FM’s uncivilised outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan’s increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies,” Bagchi said.

“Cities like New York, Mumbai, Pulwama, Pathankot and London are among the many that bear the scars of Pakistan-sponsored, supported and instigated terrorism. This violence has emanated from their Special Terrorist Zones and exported to all parts of the world. ‘Make in Pakistan’ terrorism has to stop,” he added.

He also stated that Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim.

“No other country can boast having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities!” Bagchi added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)