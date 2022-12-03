The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has requested permission to perform Laddu Gopal’s ‘Jalabhishek’ and recital of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah complex on Tuesday, December 6, despite the district administration’s prohibition on gatherings and rallies there. As per the claims made by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, the sanctum sanctorum of the ancient Shri Krishna temple is situated in the Shahi Idgah mosque complex.

The district administration has imposed restrictions on December 1 and will remain in effect till January 28 in the wake of the 30th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

The prohibitory order was issued by District Magistrate Pulkit Khare. It has been stated in the order that any political, social, or religious organisation, or any other gathering of five or more people, any kind of gathering, picketing, demonstration, etc. will not be allowed without permission. In the event of a violation, strict action will be taken against the person or organisation in question under Section 188 of the Code of Police Criminal Procedure.

Dinesh Sharma, national treasurer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, released a video on Friday claiming that he had written a letter with his blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the complex on December 6.

Earlier, Dinesh Sharma had written a letter with his blood to the President of India, demanding to seal the Shahi Idgah Mosque alleging that the Muslims are tampering with the historical evidence.

He has also asserted that “if you cannot grant permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, then grant us permission for euthanasia because we do not want to live if we are not allowed to worship our idol.”

Courts are hearing pleas to have the Shahi Idgah Masjid removed from its location near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. The mosque is said to be built on a 13.37-acre plot of land owned by the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.