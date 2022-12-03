Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAkhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha seeks permission to recite Hanuman Chalisa in Shahi Idgah Masjid...
News Reports
Updated:

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha seeks permission to recite Hanuman Chalisa in Shahi Idgah Masjid on Babri demolition anniversary; Section 144 imposed

The district administration has imposed restrictions on December 1 and will remain in effect till January 28 in the wake of the 30th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. 

OpIndia Staff
Mahasabha Shahi Idgah
Shahi Idgah (Image Source: The Hindu)
11

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has requested permission to perform Laddu Gopal’s ‘Jalabhishek’ and recital of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah complex on Tuesday, December 6, despite the district administration’s prohibition on gatherings and rallies there. As per the claims made by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, the sanctum sanctorum of the ancient Shri Krishna temple is situated in the Shahi Idgah mosque complex.

The district administration has imposed restrictions on December 1 and will remain in effect till January 28 in the wake of the 30th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. 

The prohibitory order was issued by District Magistrate Pulkit Khare. It has been stated in the order that any political, social, or religious organisation, or any other gathering of five or more people, any kind of gathering, picketing, demonstration, etc. will not be allowed without permission. In the event of a violation, strict action will be taken against the person or organisation in question under Section 188 of the Code of Police Criminal Procedure.

Dinesh Sharma, national treasurer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, released a video on Friday claiming that he had written a letter with his blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at the complex on December 6.

Earlier, Dinesh Sharma had written a letter with his blood to the President of India, demanding to seal the Shahi Idgah Mosque alleging that the Muslims are tampering with the historical evidence.

He has also asserted that “if you cannot grant permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, then grant us permission for euthanasia because we do not want to live if we are not allowed to worship our idol.”

Courts are hearing pleas to have the Shahi Idgah Masjid removed from its location near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. The mosque is said to be built on a 13.37-acre plot of land owned by the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Journalist Sunil Namdeo hailed for questioning Saumya Chaurasia, ‘super CM’ of Chhattisgarh, as ED takes her into custody: How he was hounded in the...

OpIndia Staff -

Judiciary cannot become legislative, doing so may destabilise the system of governance: What VP Jagdeep Dhankar said taking on the Judiciary

OpIndia Staff -

Twitter communication reveals how ‘Hunter Biden story’ was censored using dubious justification, with Vijaya Gadde at the helm: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Madras HC rejects ‘backward quota’ claim of man who converted to Islam, had missed merit list after being treated as ‘general category’: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Sunni leader slams pledge, taken during Kerala govt’s ‘gender campaign’, to give equal property rights to women, calls it violation of Muslim rights, Quran

OpIndia Staff -

Bacteria in the holy river Ganga effective in treating human diseases, could be substitute for antibiotics that have lost efficacy, finds research: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Maulana brainwashes students and instils hate, when questioned by villagers, instigates students to attack them, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Bengaluru: Hindu man files complaint against his wife, Sunitha Gracy, for forcing him and his parents to convert to Christianity, giving death threats

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi gives gyan on Jai Sri Ram vs Jai Siya Ram to target BJP. Here is how he exposed his own lack of...

OpIndia Staff -

Madras High Court instructs Tamilnadu government to ban mobile phones inside temples to maintain purity and sanctity

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
604,168FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com