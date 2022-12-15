Thursday, December 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAssam: Muslims trying to grab land in Dhing region, says Hindu family, CMO takes...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Assam: Muslims trying to grab land in Dhing region, says Hindu family, CMO takes stock of the situation, directs probe

Chief Minister's Office took cognizance of the incident and directed an investigation.

OpIndia Staff
Assam: Muslim persons trying to grab land in Dhing region, alleges Hindu family; CMO takes stock of the situation, directs probe
Assam Police investigating the matter (Image source- Times Now)
9

On Tuesday, two families from the Dhing region of Assam’s Lahorighat city clashed as a Hindu family in the region stated that certain persons from the Muslim community were seeking to forcefully acquire land in the area. The incident was reported from the Dhing region of Morigaon district in Assam.

According to the Times Now report, the Chief Minister’s Office took cognizance of the incident and directed an investigation. The police security in the area was increased as a team-led Superintendent of Police began looking into the case. However, because it was a land problem, the District Admin Circle Officer was also contacted.

Meanwhile, local Muslim citizens came out in favor of the Hindu family, stating that it was a personal problem that would be resolved in full harmony. According to the SP, a Hindu household complained that a land-snatching effort was attempted by certain persons of the Muslim community. According to the police officer, an investigation is ongoing, and the circle officer is on the scene to assess the matter. The police presence has been increased in the area to avert any untoward incidents.

The circle officer who examined the area stated that they had visited the location and investigated the problem. “We will be looking into the land mapping. We have not reached any conclusion. Police are investigating the allegations”, he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
607,111FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com