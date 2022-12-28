On Wednesday, December 28, BJP leader and Member of Parliament from Godda constituency in Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey, said that he has rescued 10,000 cows from being smuggled to Bangladesh and handed over two accused persons to the police.

The BJP MP took to Twitter to inform about the incident and also slam CM Hemant Soren for allegedly promoting cow smuggling in Jharkhand. He also alleged that cow smuggling to Bangladesh is being done with the cooperation of Jharkhand government.

In a tweet written in Hindi, Dubey wrote, “Today, at 5 AM in the morning, we rescued 10,000 cows in Godda constituency’s Saraiyahaat. Under the leadership of CM Hemant Soren, they are being smuggled by Bangladeshi smugglers. We handed over the two smugglers named Moiuddin and Ali Ansari to the police.”

Nishikant Dubey said that he was going from Dumka to Bhagalpur on Wednesday when he saw two persons moving a large number of cattle on the road near Saraiyahat police station area. He along with his supporters stopped the two men and asked them about the cows. After not receiving a satisfactory answer, he concluded that the cows were being smuggled. As he was travelling with a police escort including the police station OC, he rescued the cows with the help of cops accompanying him.

The two persons, Moiuddin and Ali Ansari, were then handed over to the police by Dubey and his supporters.

Media reports, however, reported citing police sources that around 100-150 cows were rescued. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Saraiyaghat SHO Vinay Kumar said that while the rescued cows are being counted, it is not 10,000. He added that the arrested persons have yet not admitted that the cows were being smuggled to Bangladesh. He added that police will question the smugglers about how the cattle were taken to Bangladesh. The rescued cows will be sent to a Gaushala.

It is notable that cattle smuggling has become a major concern in the state, wherein cattle smuggling cases are reported frequently.

Recently, it was reported that around 35 cattle were smuggled from Dhanbad to West Bengal.

On October 25, a Bharat Petroleum tanker carrying 21 cows and 2 dead animals was intercepted by the police in Jamshedpur.

Smuggling of cattle through oil tanker.



23 cows with legs & mouth tied were found in the tanker out of which two of them died due to suffocation.



Driver Sheikh Miraj arrested. This oil tanker was going to West Bengal from Odisha via Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/kWqaKXNlya — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 29, 2022

The police had received information that the cattle were being smuggled to Odisha. The tanker’s driver Sheikh Miraj was arrested.