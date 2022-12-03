On Friday (November 2) night, a massive explosion rocked the residence of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Nariabelia village in Bhupatinagar area in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

As per reports, a total of three people died during the incident while two others are said to be injured. The deceased included the local booth President of TMC, Rajkumar Manna, his brother Debkumar Manna, and a man named Biswajit Gayen.

The blast destroyed the house of the TMC leader, who is now survived by his wife and daughter. While speaking to TV9 Bangla, Rajkumar’s wife alleged that a few men barged into her house after the blast and took away the dead bodies of the three men.

A blast occurred at residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar PS in Purba Medinipur limits last night. Injuries reported. Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally in Contai today.

She claimed to have no idea about the whereabouts of the bodies of her husband and the two other deceased men. Her daughter told Tv9 Bangla, “I was not there at the time of the incident. I came home in the morning after learning about the blast. My mother told me that my father is no more.”

“She said that someone took the body of our father. I don’t know who took him away,” she further added. Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and alleged that the TMC leader died while manufacturing bombs at his home.

“TMC leader Rajkumar Manna was making bombs at his home when this high-intensity explosion happened,” BJP heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari said in a tweet.

I demand @NIA_India

Investigation.

He further alleged that the deceased died while trying to manufacture bombs in a hurry. “Bombs are WB’s most successful Cottage Industry products & are widely produced in TMC leaders’ homes across Bengal,” he added while sharing visuals from the site of the blast.

BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of creating an atmosphere of fear, prior to the panchayat elections in West Bengal. He also sought the urgent intervention of the Union Home Ministry in this matter.

TMC is again trying to create atmosphere of fear before the panchayat election. Request @HMOIndia

to take cognisance of this.

In another tweet, he said, “This bomb blast happened at the house of TMC leader when he himself was making the bomb. In Mamata Banerjee’s rule, bomb-making is their favourite business. Many of the TMC leaders are a threat to the security of the Bengal and Nation.”



Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has cried foul over the incident and accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack and trying to disrupt the public meeting of Abhishek Banerjee.

“The BJP attacked Manna’s home Friday night. They wanted to spoil Abhishek Banerjee’s meeting because they knew if this rally is successful, they will be finished in East Midnapore. But they will not be successful and after Banerjee’s rally, they will be decimated,” TMC MP Shantanu Sen claimed.