Civil Society Committee to visit West Bengal to ascertain Human Rights violations

A Civil society committee having a retired judge, former IPS, journalist, and eminent lawyers as its members has constituted a fact-finding committee to ascertain the facts allegedly leading to Human right violation and violence in the State of West Bengal.

“Lawyers for Justice” is an organization claiming to be constituted for the protection of the rights of people especially women, the poor, and people from the downtrodden section of society stated that West Bengal has been a centre of violence and political goons are burning Bengal. Law enforcement agencies are not able to gain the confidence of the common man. ‘Lawyers for Justice’ group claims that it had received several complaints from victims of such atrocities to visit West Bengal and has resolved to visit the state to ascertain the facts leading to such violence and raise its voice against state-sponsored violence and economic downturn in the state.

The Lawyers for Justice continued to receive several written complaints alleging acts of rape, murder, loot, arson, etc. stated to be done by the ruling party with the help of government machinery.

A memorandum by way of Petition to invoke Articles 355 and/or 356 of the Constitution of India in the State of West Bengal was also given to the president of India. It also met the Hon’ble Home Minister of India to apprise such high constitutional office about the complete breakdown of Law & Order within the State of West Bengal requesting that President rule be imposed in West Bengal, stated the press communication.

Lawyers for Justice have resolved to get facts ascertained by several physical visits by Independent, and experienced esteemed members of civil society who came from high constitutional offices spanning India.

Accordingly, it has constituted a fact-finding committee for visiting the State to ascertain the cause of victims and ascertain the cause of atrocities.

The committee including Justice (retd.) L. Narsimha Reddy, Rajpal Singh, former IPS officer, Dr. Charu Wali Khanna, leading women’s rights lawyer, Om Prakash Vyas and Rosy Taba (Lawyer), Sanjeev Nayak known Journalist, etc. Committee members proposed to make the first visit to the State in the first week of January 2023.

According to the press statement, it will be for the first time that the State of West Bengal is being visited by an Independent, high-level civil society committee with the sole objective to meet and interact with the victims of different offenses for their protection and raise the voice of the oppressed in entire India.

