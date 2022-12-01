Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDelhi HC orders social media sites to cease distribution of 'sexually explicit' video portraying...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Delhi HC orders social media sites to cease distribution of ‘sexually explicit’ video portraying a judge, matter listed on Dec 9

The Delhi HC further asked the defendants "to take all permissible steps to ensure that the further sharing, distribution, forwarding or posting of the offending video is restrained forthwith."

OpIndia Staff
Delhi HC orders social media platforms to cease distribution of 'sexually explicit video' portraying judicial staff
The Court was hearing the case filed by the woman seen in the video
8

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court issued an interim order late Wednesday night instructing social media networking sites to prohibit and cease the distribution of a video in which a judicial officer is seen in a compromising position with one of his office staff members.

Justice Yashwant Varma issued the direction after observing that the film is explicit in nature and is likely to cause an impending, grave, and irreversible injury to the private rights of the people seen in the video. “Bearing in mind the sexually explicit nature of the contents of that video and taking into consideration the imminent, grave and irreparable harm that is likely to be caused to the privacy rights of the plaintiff an ad interim ex parte injunction is clearly warranted,” the Court order said.

It further asked the defendants “to take all permissible steps to ensure that the further sharing, distribution, forwarding or posting of the offending video is restrained forthwith.” The Court was hearing the case filed by the woman seen in the video. She said that the video was false and prayed for disabling social media users from sharing or forwarding the video.

Justice Verma meanwhile also noted that the provisions of Section 354C of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 as well as 67A of the Information and Technology Act, 2000 prima facie, would appear to be violated in case further circulation, sharing and distribution of the video were to be permitted.

Reports mention that the video is from March this year however, the video had been circulating on various social media platforms as well as web portals since November 29, 2022. Advocate Dixit appearing for the woman said that as per the time stamp in the video, the complainant was not present inside the chamber but was actually present inside the court.

The Court’s ruling further stated that the Full Court had taken administrative notice of the video and passed a resolution on November 29. Following that, the Registrar General wrote to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) requesting that the video be blocked across all Internet Service Providers, messaging systems, and social media sites. As a result, the Court required MEITY to take all necessary procedures in response to the Registrar General’s notification and to file a document.

Advocates Ashish Dixit, Amit Sharma and Vandana Sachdeva appeared for the plaintiff in the case. The matter is further listed on December 9.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi HC order, judge steno video, judge video CCTV
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Actor Piyush Mishra slams hate against ‘The Kashmir Files’: What he said about Nadav Lapid, Naseeruddin Shah and Ravish Kumar, who call it ‘propaganda’

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Hindu activists arrested for declaring protest against Muslim vendors setting up shops near Temples, MLA says religion-based restriction not possible

OpIndia Staff -

Police in AAP-led Punjab lathi charges farmers: Here are their demands and how Arvind Kejriwal had supported farmers’ protest against farm laws

OpIndia Staff -

Korean vlogger harassed in Mumbai by Mobeen Chand and Mohammad Naqeeb during a live stream, both arrested after social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -

ISIS caliph Hashimi al-Qurayshi dead, Islamic State announces Abu al-Husseini al-Qurayshi as his successor

OpIndia Staff -

No more Twitter vs Apple: Elon Musk says Tim Cook had never considered removing Twitter from the Apple store, posts video of HQ visit

OpIndia Staff -

A senseless comment of one individual cannot change relations between 2 nations: OpIndia talks to The Kashmir Files producer over comments of Israeli filmmaker

OpIndia Staff -

Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV India after Adani group acquired over 29% stake in NDTV Ltd

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Aman Sheikh poses as Amrut Khairnar to entrap and abduct a minor Dalit girl from Shrirampur; Hindu groups, BJP demand police action

OpIndia Staff -

Nadav Lapid calls controversy over his comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’ a cheap political manipulation, accuses Naor Gilon and others of politicising it

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
603,660FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com