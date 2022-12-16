Friday, December 16, 2022
HomeNews ReportsElon Musk nukes Twitter accounts of 'journalists' after they posted his live location, leading...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Elon Musk nukes Twitter accounts of ‘journalists’ after they posted his live location, leading to his son being doxxed: What happened

OpIndia Staff
Elon Musk rolls new Twitter policy after 2-year-old son doxxed
Elon Musk with his son X, images via Theo Wargo/ Getty
5

On Wednesday (December 14, US local time) night, Elon Musk announced that the Twitter handles which post the real-time location of individuals and compromise their physical safety would be suspended.

In a tweet, the new Twitter owner said, “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.”

While granting an exception to the Twitter violation rules, he further emphasised, “Posting locations someone travelled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok.”

While responding to a Twitter user, Musk clarified that journalists would not be treated as exceptions for endangering the lives of individuals by posting links to their live location. “Same doxxing rules apply to “journalists” as to everyone else,” he reiterated.

According to New York Post journalist, Jon Levine, several reporters have faced the wrath of the new Twitter owner under the new doxxing rules.

This included CNN reporter, Donie O’Sullivan, Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell, The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac and independent journalist Aaron Rupar.

The Background of the Incident

On Wednesday (December 14, US local time), Elon Musk informed that his 2-year-old son named ‘X’ was doxxed by a ‘crazy stalker’ after mistaking his child for him. The stalker was seen wearing a black hoodie and recording the incident on camera.

“Last night, a car carrying little X in LA was followed by a crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked the car from moving & climbed onto the hood,” Musk narrated the ordeal.

He had also posted an 11-second-long video of the alleged stalker and vowed to take action against a college student named Jack Sweeney, who used publicly available data to track the movement of the billionaire’s private jet to ‘raise awareness about carbon footprints.’

The new Twitter owner had also permanently suspended the account Jack Sweeney, an action criticised by the college student who dubbed Elon Musk as a hypocrite.

Meanwhile, Musk had informed, “Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family.” Reportedly, ‘X’ is one of the 10 children fathered by the new Twitter owner.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Missing 54: The heroes who never returned after the 1971 war, who they were and the chronology of the quest to get them back

Anurag -

Delhi: Ulema of Madarsa rapes minor boy, NCPCR says Madarsa is unrecognised and kept 24 children from UP and Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

“Questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression”, says Amitabh Bachchan in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee demands Bharat Ratna for him

OpIndia Staff -

‘Social media driven by narrowness of view’: Shah Rukh Khan amid outrage over Besharam song in Pathaan, says cinema can sustain counter-narrative

OpIndia Staff -

India successfully carries out night trials of the Agni-V nuclear-capable ballistic missile at its full range of 5500 km

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader DK Shivakumar gives clean chit to the Mangaluru blast accused who had ISIS connections, BJP condemns his statements

OpIndia Staff -

Someone needs to speak up: A response to the Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for calling a film on Kashmiri Hindu genocide “vulgar propaganda”

Virender Kapoor -

Rajasthan: Made in Pakistan candy containing beef gelatine sold in Udaipur, unsold products seized after complaints

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab and Haryana HC denies bail to Ayushi Bhatia, arrested by Gurugram police for filing 9 fake rapes cases against 9 men in one...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nobel nominated fact-checker’ Md Zubair spreads fake news that Raghuram Rajan didn’t propose Islamic banking in India, uses a different unrelated report

Raju Das -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
607,272FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com