Football legend Pele has been moved to ‘palliative care’ or ‘end of life care’ in hospital after he stopped responding to treatment, according to a report by the Brazilian daily Folha de Sao Paulo. The three-time world cup winner was moved to hospital on Tuesday amid his battle against cancer with swelling all over his body and heart conditions.

After the hospitalisation at Albert Einstein Hospital Pele’s family had said that there was no cause of worry and his daughter Kely Nascimento had said that there was no emergency. Pele himself had said that it was his regular monthly health checkup, as part of his ongoing treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

In September 2021, tumour was removed from the colon of the 82-year-old former footballer and since then he is undergoing regular treatment. Subsequently, metastases in the intestine, lung and liver were also diagnosed.

But today Folha de Sao Paulo reported that the Brazilian legend has stopped responding to chemotherapy, and he has been moved to palliative care. This means the chemotherapy and other invasive procedures have been suspended, and now he is being provided with comfort measures to relieve pain. Palliative care is given to patients with progressive and potentially life-threatening diseases or conditions.

Pele was admitted to the hospital with generalized swelling, generalized edema and decompensated heart failure. On Friday, the hospital released a statement saying that the legend has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

Pele has been active on social media, and following the World Cup in Qatar. He has been posting messages and photographs on Instagram.

His last Instagram post was posted yesterday, where he said that he was in the hospital for a monthly visit. He thanked Qatar for lighting up a building with his image and a ‘get well soon’ message and posted a photograph of the same.