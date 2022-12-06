On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh police detained an Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha representative while he, along with other members of the organization, was going to recite Hanuman Chalisa at the Shahi Idgah Masjid located in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex. The Police stated that 7-8 other leaders of the organization have also been detained at their homes across the city.

According to the reports, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had called for a recital of Hanuman Chalisa within the Shahi Idgah Masjid to commemorate the demolition of the Babri Mosque. “The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha’s Agra region in-charge Saurabh Sharma was arrested when he was attempting to go towards the Idgah mosque on the complex,” confirmed Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Martandey Singh.

He stated that the Mahasabha’s president, Rajshri Chaudhary, and treasurer, Dinesh Sharma, were not among the others detained at their houses and that the police had no details on the two. The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha wanted to commemorate the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ on the 30th anniversary of the demolition of the disputed structure of Babri Masjid at Ram Janmabhoomi. On December 6, the disputed structure in Ayodhya was brought down by Hindu activists in 1992.

This morning, security had been beefed up in the city of Mathura after Hindu Mahasabha announced the decision to recite Hanuman Chalisa at the Idgah on Tuesday. The police force was deployed at the spot, and drone cameras were set up to keep an eye on the situation.

According to the India Today report, the Police also detained people belonging to different communities on the evening of December 5 as a precaution, to maintain the law and order situation in the city. Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police, stated that the law and order situation would not be jeopardized. “Social media is also being closely monitored,” he said.

The SSP had said on Monday that no new tradition or ritual would be allowed to be performed. “The orders of the Supreme Court would be followed and the implementation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in letter and spirit would be ensured,” he was quoted.

Earlier on December 2, the Mathura city magistrate had issued bailable warrants against 16 people linked with a Hindu outfit amid their call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa inside Shahi Idgah mosque. “No permission has been sought by any organisation and cases have already been registered against two people so far for attempting to gather a crowd for the event,” Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Martandey Singh had said.

Last year, the organization had issued a similar call, but their plans were thwarted by the district administration. “We were not prepared in 2021 as it was the first time. Our activists were targeted heavily by the police, and thus, the venue was changed and ‘Jal Abhishek’ was conducted at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. We are more prepared this time and activists have been asked to protect themselves,” ABHM national president Rajshri Chaudhary was quoted as saying.