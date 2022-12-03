Two days after JNU campus walls were defaced with anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya graffiti, slogans against communists appeared on the wall next to the main gate of the campus. The slogans against communists were reportedly painted by Hindu Raksha Dal. In the slogans, communists were equated with the Islamic terrorist organisation ISIS apart from asking them to Quit India.

The spray-painted slogans included “Communists Quit India”, “Communists = ISIS”, and “Jihadis Quit India.”

अब JNU की दीवारों में हिंदू रक्षा दल ने लिखा- ‘कम्युनिस्टों भारत छोड़ो’. साथ ही लिखा Communist=ISIS



हिंदू रक्षा दल के अध्यक्ष पिंकी चौधरी ने इसकी जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए कहा- हम केवल और केवल सनातनी हिंदू हैं. pic.twitter.com/O7f67t39xs — Shubham shukla (@ShubhamShuklaMP) December 3, 2022

The JNU administration stated that it would take action against such acts and that an investigation has been launched. Meanwhile, members of the Hindu Raksha Dal believe Communists initially wrote hate slogans against Brahmins inside the campus. In response to the anti-Brahmin graffiti, Dal’s associates wrote a letter condemning them.

Hindu Raksha Dal leader Pinky Chaudhary reportedly said they (the communists) want us to leave India, but we will make them leave. When asked about using the same method used by the communists, Chaudhary said that “unlike them, we did not hide after writing slogans.”

Notably, two days back, many offensive slogans against Brahmins were painted on several walls inside the campus. The offices of some professors were also defaced with highly objectionable graffiti. “Go back to Shakha” was written on the doors of the chambers of several professors, asking them to return to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya slogans were reportedly scrawled on the walls of the university’s School of International Studies-II building. “Brahmin-Baniya, we are coming for you,” “We will avenge,” “Brahmins Leave the Campus,” “Brahmins Leave India,” “Now there will be blood,” “Go back to Shakha,” and other slogans were painted in the building. The professors whose offices were targeted by the miscreants included Nalin Kumar Mohapatra, Raj Yadav, Pravesh Kumar, and Vandana Mishra.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Santishree Pandi issued a statement condemning the act of ‘exclusivist tendencies’ after the anti-Brahmin slogans appeared, and said that these tendencies have no place in JNU.