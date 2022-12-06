On December 5, Indonesia banned sex outside marriage, and live-in relationships, insulting the Indonesian President and expressing views counter to state ideology. Reportedly, the new law passed by the Indonesian government is a partially watered-down version of an earlier version of the bill. As per the new law, sex outside marriage and live-in relationships can only be reported by people related to the offenders such as spouses, parents, or children.

The critics, however, believe that it could be used to police the morality of the people living in the country. Notably, Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority nation in the world. In recent years, there have been reports on the rise of religious conservatism in the country. Reports suggest that the law may apply to foreigners as well which would directly impact tourists and visitors to the country. Notably, Bali is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world. Though adultery was already banned in the country, premarital sex was not banned by law.

Furthermore, the laws passed by the government banned insulting the president and the state institutions, blasphemy, protesting without notification, and promoting views that are against the state’s ideology. The critics believe that such restrictions under the new law will become a threat to freedom of expression and association.

Critics have suggested that some Sharia or Islamic law-inspired local bylaws could get replicated in other areas which would lead to discrimination against women and the LGBT community in the country. It is notable that though the new laws would apply to both the citizens in Indonesia and foreigners alike, they will not come to force for another three years as per the guidelines.

Recently, Indonesia successfully hosted the G20 summit. However, the new laws might affect the position of the country on the global stage. It may also affect the image of the country as an investment destination and tourist spot.

Deputy chief of Indonesia’s tourism industry board Maulana Yusran said in a statement, “We deeply regret that the government has closed their eyes. We have already expressed our concern to the ministry of tourism about how harmful this law is.” Deputy chairperson of the Indonesian Employers’ Association (APINDO) Shinta Widjaja Kamdani expressed concerns that the new laws would do more harm than good.

The bill was first tabled in 2019 leading to mass street protests across the nation over concerns of a threat to civil liberties. Following the protests, President Joko Widodo stepped in and shelved the bill. Recently, some of the provisions in the bill were revised to silence the criticism. However, critics believe the changes were merely a whitewash and called it a “huge setback” to the young democracy in the country.

Interestingly, the new laws have gotten support from all parties in the parliament. Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly told the parliament, “It’s not easy for a multicultural and multi-ethnic country to make a criminal code that can accommodate all interests,” as an attempt to silence the criticism.

It is noteworthy that the population of Indonesia comprises Muslims, Hindus, Christians, and people of other faiths with Muslims being the majority community. In recent years, the Muslim community, which largely practised a moderate version of Islamic values, has become religiously conservative to a large extent and it has affected the political scenario of the archipelago.