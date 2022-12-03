On Saturday, 3rd December 2022, massive protests were held in the New Government Law College in Indore of Madhya Pradesh after an anti-Hindu book promoting religious fanaticism was found in the library of the institute. The protests were held a day after the college administration sent six of its professors off their duty. Besides, details of the matter brought to the fore shocking facts about the professors as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s protests culminated in the resignation of the principal Dr Inamurrahman, who tendered his resignation to the commissioner of the Higher Education Department.

Six professors of Indore college instigated students

Six professors of the Government Law College had instigated the students against a particular sect. A controversial book (Mass Violence and Criminal Justice System) written by Dr Farhat Khan has also been found in the college library, in which objectionable words have been written against Hindus, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), and VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad).

The state government has intervened in the matter

Now the government has intervened in this matter. The Higher Education Minister of the Madhya Pradesh state government Dr Mohan Yadav has handed over the investigation of the matter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the department. He said, “The role of six teachers in the case of spreading religious fanaticism in Government Law College, Indore, and the controversial book will also be investigated. The controversial book is said to be from a private publication. Strict action will be taken against whoever is guilty in the cases as per rules.”

The students protested and requested to file an FIR

Meanwhile, on Friday, student leaders reached Bhanwarkuan police station and submitted an application seeking registration of an FIR in the case of the objectionable book. It is said that the college management has purchased the controversial book, which is present in the library there.

Why two separate committees to investigate the matter?

The college management has also started a local inquiry into the six teachers accused of spreading religious fundamentalism and the controversial book. At the request of the college management, the retired judge and the Lokpal of Devi Ahilya University Narendra Satsangi will investigate the whole matter. The Higher Education Department has also formed an inquiry committee.

The committee comprises additional director Dr Kiran Saluja, Holkar College’s Principal Suresh Silawat, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College’s professor Anup Vyas. After the investigation was handed over to the Additional Chief Secretary of the department itself, there are doubts about the efficacy of the committee. Members of both the inquiry committees will discuss the issue with different groups of students of the college’s first-year to final-year course. In such a situation, questions are now being raised as to what is the point of forming two committees.

Additional director Dr Kiran Saluja called the principal of the New Government Law College of Indore on Friday and enquired about the entire matter. Incorporating the allegations made by ABVP student leaders and the information given by the college principal, she sent a report to senior officials of the higher education department on Friday.

Earlier incidents in the Indore law college

Six professors were suspended for five days after the ABVP staged a protest in the college on Thursday with the allegations of anti-Hindu activities against the college professors. The ABVP had alleged that the college professors were opposing the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir in the college. Apart from this, they also allegedly talked against the country and the Indian Army. Not only this, the professor used to ask girl students of the college to meet them alone. It is speculated that all six professors will be transferred.

Anti-Hindu excerpts from the controversial book

Farhat Khan, the author of the book, has written several controversial passages in her book ‘Mass Violence and Criminal Justice System’, which has sparked controversy. Some of the excerpts in this book are as follows:

The Hindu sect is emerging as a destructive ideology.

2. An organization like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad wants to establish a Hindu majority state. It justifies the establishment of the Hindu state with barbarism.

3. Hindus have opened a front to fight against every sect.

4. In Punjab, a new trident-bearing organization like Shiv Sena has formed a front against Sikhs.

5. The truth of Punjab today is that the main terrorists are Hindus and Sikhs are turning terrorists in response.

6. The amazing thing is that earlier Muslims used to shout that minority Islam is in danger, but today Hindus are shouting that majority of Hindus are in danger.

7. Today, the Hindu majority is working to impose its will on the minority Muslims, which is leading to communal conflict.

8. When it was decided by law that the 1947 status of religious places will be maintained, why was the temple of Ayodhya excluded from the purview of this law?

9. When the RSS stopped the BJP from opposing the Congress, it also ordered the Congress to keep the Ayodhya dispute out of the law, so that the BJP continues its communal politics.

10. Of all the social, political, and religious organizations of Hindus, their only aim is to destroy Muslims and enslave Shudras, and the rule of Hindu monarchy has to be brought back and Brahmins to be worshipped by making them gods of the earth.