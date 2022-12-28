Wednesday, December 28, 2022
HomeCrimeStonepelting in Jaipur, Rajasthan over molestation case, houses set on fire, read details
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Stonepelting in Jaipur, Rajasthan over molestation case, houses set on fire, read details

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Krishna Colony in Rajasthan state capital Jaipur.

ANI
Mumbai model faces death threats after police refuse to act
Representative Image
10

As many as six people have been detained in Jaipur after a violent clash broke out between two groups over an alleged case of molestation in the Rajasthan capital that resulted in stone pelting, said police on Wednesday. 

The incident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday in Krishna Colony under Brahampuri Police Station causing damages to buildings and vehicles. North Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Parish Deshmukh said that the police took action and peace was restored. 

DCP Deshmukh said that in the preliminary investigation it has come to the fore that the entire dispute took place over the alleged incident of molestation of a woman. 

“A brawl occurred between two groups of people, at around 11 pm, over the alleged molestation of a woman in Krishna Colony under Brahampuri PS in Jaipur,” he said. 

Several houses were damaged in the stone pelting incident and the glasses of the vehicles were broken. 

“As soon as we got the information through the control room, we reached the spot. At present, the situation is under control. Peace is maintained. Teams have been formed to nab those who are accused in this entire matter. Six people detained so far, and the situation is being monitored,” said the DCP. 

On being asked about any firing incident, he said that at present no shells have been recovered from the incident site. 
Further investigation is underway. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjaipur, jaipur molestation
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Salman Khurshid now says Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram, but BJP is following path of Ravan

ANI -
Khurshid on Monday said, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus." 
Entertainment

Salman Khan fans lathi-charged, had gathered outside his house for his birthday

OpIndia Staff -
In a video of the incident, it is seen that the Mumbai Police is seen managing the crowd and thrashing some fans of the actor creating a ruckus and blocking the road. This video is rapidly going viral on social media and netizens are sharing their opinions on the incident.

Rajasthan: Hindu holy scriptures burnt at mass conversion to Buddhism ceremony in Barmer, three including one Ajmal arrested

‘Talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English’: Tamil ‘actor’ Siddharth alleges harassment at Madurai airport

Noida: Woman booked for assaulting househelp in Cleo County society claims her maid indulged in theft and added sleeping pills to her meals

Tripura elections: Back-to-back hike in DA can prove to be a game changer for the BJP. Here is why

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
609,755FollowersFollow
28,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com