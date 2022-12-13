On Tuesday, a section of Kalaburgi railway station in Karnataka was painted white hours after locals, including members of a Hindu organization named Hindu Jagruti Sene, objected to the green colour paint put up on the walls of the railway station. The repainting on December 13 was done in the presence of police personnel.

According to the reports, the Kalaburagi station was recently painted green by the railway authorities. Several organisations and locals then complained that the railway station looked more like a mosque due to its green colour. The members also demanded that the government repaint it with some other colour.

Due to pressure from #Hindu groups. Railway department in #Kalaburgi has decided to repaint the railway station wall. They are repainting the green colour with white. #Karnataka https://t.co/yio4ZeC5RW pic.twitter.com/DAVXUlp4HN — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 13, 2022

The members of the Hindu organization staged protests across the city against the railway authorities and demanded the removal of green paint from the walls of the station. Several Police officers were deployed at the spot as the members of the Hindu organization staged protests. As pressure mounted, the Kalaburgi railway authorities issued orders to remove the green colour and repaint the walls of the railway station with white colour.

Earlier, a similar incident happened in the Mysuru district of Karnataka. BJP MP Prathap Simha had alleged that a bus station in Mysuru which had three dome-like structures on it resembled a mosque. He demanded that the mosque-like structure be altered, failing which he said he would demolish it himself. Later on November 27, two of the three dome-like structures were removed by the authorities. Now the structure stands with just one dome-like structure on top.