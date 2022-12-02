Outrage erupted after anti-Brahmin slogans were written on the walls of several buildings located on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. Apart from defacing the walls with slogans threatening bloodshed, the leftist goons had also written ‘Go back to Sakha’ on the doors of the chambers of several professors. Now Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal has filed a police complaint against the matter.

OpIndia has accessed the copy of the complaint lodged by Vineet Jindal with DCP South West and SHO Vasant Kunj. In his complaint, Jindal alleged that leftist goons wrote hateful slogans and threatening messages to kill students belonging to Brahmin and Baniya Hindus. “I have come to the knowledge of the same from news reports and being a social activist and member the of Vaishya community filling this complaint. That slogans against Brahmin and Vaishya communities have been written on the walls of the School of International Studies-II building on the university campus,” the complaint reads.

Some of the hateful slogans written on the campus walls were “Brahmin-Baniya, we are coming for you”, “We will avenge”, “Brahmins Leave the campus”, “Brahmins leave India”, “Now there will be blood”, “Go back to Sakha.”

Jindal in his complaint pointed out that the JNU campus has earlier also witnessed “anti-national” incidents organised by the Leftists. Referring to a 2019 incident, Jindal mentioned that a woman professor was held hostage for three days and that chambers of independent-thinking professors were defaced with ‘Go Back To Shakha’ slogans.

Jindal urged the police to take strong legal action against those people involved in the hateful act.

Taking to Twitter Advocate Vineet Jindal informed about his complaint and wrote, “Complaint Filed by @vineetJindal19, Social Activist and SC lawyer U/S 153 A&B, 505, 506 AND 34 OF I.P.C With DCP South West and SHO Vasant Kunj on JNU incident where casteist remarks and threat to kill has been extended to the members of Brahmin and Vaishya community.”

COMPLAINT FILED BY @vineetJindal19 SOCIAL ACTIVIST AND SC LAWYER U/S 153A &B,505,506 AND 34 OF I.P.C WITH DCP SOUTH WEST AND SHO VASANT KUNJ ON JNU INCIDENT WHERE CASTEIST REMARKS AND THREAT TO KILL HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO THE MEMBERS OF VAISHYA AND BRAHMIN COMMUNITY.#JNUUniversity pic.twitter.com/3D8PXxL49L — Adv.Vineet Jindal (@vineetJindal19) December 2, 2022

For the uninitiated, On the walls of several buildings on the university campus, including the offices of several professors, controversial slogans were written. In addition, “Go back to Sakha” was written on the doors of the chambers of several professors, asking the to go to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Photos of the graffiti-filled walls are going viral on social media. The slogans are aimed specifically at upper-caste Hindu communities.

Delhi: Several buildings on Jawaharlal Nehru University campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya slogans.



Some of the slogans on the wall are ‘Brahmins Leave The Campus’, ‘There Will Be Blood’, and ‘Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge.’ pic.twitter.com/94W93yETdx — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) December 1, 2022

University students said that anti-Brahmin and Vaishya slogans had been scrawled on the walls of the university’s School of International Studies-II building. “Brahmin-Baniya, we are coming for you,” “We will avenge,” “Brahmins Leave the Campus,” “Brahmins Leave India,” “Now there will be blood,” “Go back to Sakha,” and other slogans were written. The professors targeted by the leftist goons include Nalin Kumar Mohapatra, Raj Yadav, Pravesh Kumar, and Vandana Mishra.

In the meanwhile, the Office of the Registrar of the university has issued a strong statement condemning the vandalism. “The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Santishree D. Pandit has taken a serious note of the incident of defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus,” the statement said.

“Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all,” the Office of the Registrar further added. It further said that the Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee had been directed to submit a report about the incident to the Vice-Chancellor of JNU.

The Office of the Registrar of the varsity concluded, “JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any kind of violence on campus.” The note bore the signature of the acting Registrar