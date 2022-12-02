Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeEditor's picksSuch incident will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all: Varsity's Registrar issues...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Such incident will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all: Varsity’s Registrar issues statement on anti-Brahmin graffiti row

OpIndia Staff
JNU Registrar issues statement on Anti-Brahmin graffiti row
Vandals deface varsity wall with anti-Brahmin graffiti, image via PTI
6

After the walls of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus was defaced with anti-Brahmin graffiti, the Office of the Registrar issued a strong statement condemning the vandalism.

In a statement [pdf] on Thursday (December 1), it informed that the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity had taken cognisance on the matter and that such display of intolerance would not be entertained.

“The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Santishree D. Pandit has taken a serious note of the incident of defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus,” the note emphasised.

Screengrab of the note released by the Office of the Registrar

“Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all,” the Office of the Registrar further added. It further said that the Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee had been directed to submit a report about the incident to the Vice-Chancellor of JNU.

The Office of the Registrar of the varsity concluded, “JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any kind of violence on campus.” The note bore the signature of the acting Registrar

The Background of the Incident

On Thursday (December 1), slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities were found written on the walls of the School of International Studies-II building of JNU.

The slogans read “Brahmin-Baniya, we are coming for you”, “We will avenge”, “Brahmins Leave the campus”, “Brahmins leave India”, “Now there will be blood”, and “Go back to Sakha” among others.

‘Go to the Shakha’ was written on the doors of the chambers of several professors, accusing them of being RSS members. The professors targeted by the miscreants included Nalin Kumar Mohapatra, Raj Yadav, Pravesh Kumar, and Vandana Mishra.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organization affiliated with the RSS, has called it a “barbarism” by the Left. ABVP President (JNU) Rohit Kumar said that a woman professor, whose gate had ‘Go Back to Shakha’ written on it, was held hostage for three days in 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
603,937FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com