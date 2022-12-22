On Thursday, December 22, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis announced in the state assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the suspicious death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian. While the family of Disha Salian maintain that her death was accidental and they don’t suspect any foul play, many people believe she was murdered and are demanding a detailed probe into the death.

Speaking in the state assembly, deputy CM Fadnavis said “The case has already been handed over to the Mumbai Police. Those who have any evidence can provide it to the police. The case will be investigated by an SIT”.

There will be an SIT probe into Disha Salian death case. If anyone has any piece of evidence in this matter, they can give it to the Police: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in the State Assembly



On Thursday, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane raised the issue of Disha Salian’s death, demanding that former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray be subjected to a narco test. The BJP MLA has time and again asserted that Disha Salian’s death was not accidental or she did not commit suicide, and she was murdered. Rane said Disha Salian’s boyfriend Rohan Rai knew everything about the ‘murder’ and disappeared after her death.

Fadnavis also assured that the probe will be conducted in an impartial manner and no politics will be involved in the case.

It is notable that earlier this year, the parents of Disha Salian filed a case against union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane for alleging that Disha was raped and murdered. They alleged that Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane are spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian.

Notably, Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a building. She died just one week before Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was found hanging from his flat’s ceiling fan. It is not known whether Disha fell by accident, jumped herself, or was pushed by someone. Mumbai Police had probed the case and then closed it last year saying that there was no evidence of foul play in the case. Police also said that they didn’t find any link between her death and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier it was reported that a CBI inquiry was conducted in the Disha Salian’s death case. It was said that CBI after completing its investigation has concluded that Disha Salian’s death was “accidental.” Last month Economic Times claimed in a report citing a CBI official that “The investigation has revealed that Salian had been organizing get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat.”

However, the CBI has refuted the reports and said that they never submitted any such report. CBI didn’t investigate the Disha Salian death case as the case was never handed over to them. CBI clarified that they did do some inquiry into Disha’s death while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, as Salian was his erstwhile manager, but no specific case was registered or probe conducted in Salian’s death. CBI sources had also confirmed that the agency didn’t come to any conclusion on the death, and never said that the death was accidental.

Free Press Journal had quoted a CBI official as saying “We didn’t probe the Disha case, so how can we reach any conclusions? Furthermore, the High Court has already rejected a PIL seeking a CBI investigation into Disha’s case.”