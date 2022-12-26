Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Sunday showered praises on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that his speeches during “Bharat Jodo Yatra” are creating “tremors”.

Stalin further added that Gandhi talks sometimes like the country’s first Prime Minister, the late Jawaharlal Nehru .

The remarks came during the release of book on Nehru, ‘Mamanithar Nehru,’ written by senior state Congress leader A Gopanna, in Chennai.

“Rahul’s speeches are creating tremors in the country. He is not speaking electoral politics or party politics but politics of ideology. And that is why he is being strongly opposed by some persons. His talks sometimes are like Nehru. It will be surprising only if Nehru’s heir doesn’t talk like that. The descendants of Godse will only feel bitter by the talks by the heirs of Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru,” Stalin said.

Lavishing praises on the Gandhi scion, Stalin said that the Congress leader was not speaking electoral politics or party politics but politics of ideology.

Rahul Gandhi says, ‘dogs, cows, buffaloes, and pigs attended BJY’

Stalin’s comments came a day after Rahul Gandhi said, “dogs, cows, buffaloes, and pigs attended Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

Speaking at a public rally in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, “I don’t know if you have noticed it or not, but in this campaign(BJY), dogs participated, but no one killed them. Cows, buffaloes, and pigs also joined in, I saw them. All animals came. This Yatra is like our India. There is no hatred or violence here.”

The speech instantly went viral on social media, leaving many netizens in splits over the claims made by the former Congress President. Several others conjectured that the Gandhi scion was using cryptic language to insinuate the participation of some people in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.