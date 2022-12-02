The Mumbai police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Parvez, an employee of a sub-vendor of Reliance Jio, for disrupting the company’s internet and TV cable connectivity for about 2 days.

As per a report by The Times of India, the accused was identified as Parvez Khan. He had confessed to cutting the optical fibre cables of the telecom company on November 27 and November 28 this year.

His actions led to an internet outage in Goregaon and affected a whopping 2,500 customers of Reliance Jio. According to TOI, Parvez was miffed at the company for transferring him to Borivili from his work site in Goregaon.

Parvez threatened to continue disrupting Jio services

The accused also threatened to continue disrupting the services of Jio until his transfer order is cancelled. This prompted a staffer of a Reliance Jio vendor, Rajendra Mohite, to file a complaint with the Goregaon police.

Although Parvez was booked for criminal intimidation and mischief, he was not arrested at the time of writing the report. The matter came to light on Sunday (November 27) when Rajendra Mohite received information about an internet outage at SV Road in Goregaon.

Mohite, who had been working as a senior technician in the Goregaon-Dahisar belt for about 7 years, reached the location with his team. He found that an optical fibre cable was cut near the Ram Mandir flyover.

Police complaint lodged after the identity of the accused was confirmed

Although the cable was fixed, the servers still remained down. At that point, Mohite and his team discovered another severed cable and died it. On the following day, he received another complaint of disruption of the optical fibre cable at Jawahar Nagar in Goregaon.

Mohite’s team fixed it and the servers were up and running. He then contacted one of his sub-vendors, Lucky Gaikwad, to discuss the issue. Gaikwad expressed doubt about Parvez Khan, one of his employees.

This resulted in a heated argument between the two, following which the accused threatened to disrupt more such optical fibre cables. After ascertaining the identity of the culprit, Mohite registered a complaint with the Goregaon police.