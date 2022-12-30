On Wednesday, December 28, Mount Mary church in Mumbai’s Bandra reportedly received a threat mail warning about an attack by the Islamist terrorist organisation Laskhar-e-Taiba.

The church authorities have lodged a complaint at the Bandra Police Station. Police have registered a case under section 505 (3) of IPC against an unknown person.

In the complaint filed with Bandra Police, the church stated that on December 28, a church official received an email mentioning a threat of terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The email was sent at around 7:28 pm by the sender who identified himself as a terrorist.

Notably, the church official received another mail at 7:29 pm following the first one. In the second mail, the sender claimed to be the mother of the child who allegedly sent the threatening email. In the email, the mother apologized for the first mail saying that it was sent by her mentally ill child.

Meanwhile, Bandra Police has said that the investigation is on and they are trying to verify the matter.