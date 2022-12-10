Two Pakistani YouTubers, Varisha Javed Khan and Azlan Shah, had an intricately planned wedding that gained enormous popularity on social media. However, the bizarre present Azlan Shah gifted his newlywed wife, a baby donkey, was what made the wedding a talking point rather than any other aspect of it.

Sharing a picture of the gift on Instagram, he wrote in a post, “I always knew that Warisha loved baby donkeys, so this is my wedding gift”. He further clarified that the donkey’s child has not been separated from its mother, which is why he has brought her along.

Azlan Shah, the Pakistani YouTuber, and Varisha Javed Khan had already married to each other earlier. The Nikah was followed by the Dawat-e-Walima (wedding feast). At this reception party, Azlan gifted the baby donkey to his wife. Azlan posted a video along with pictures of the event on his Instagram handle. He explained in detail the thought behind gifting a baby donkey to his wife. Azlan was heard saying, “the question is why only a donkey in the gift? So the answer is that one you like it (donkey) and secondly it is the most hardworking and loving animal in the world.

Varisha Javed Khan also had a word of appreciation for her husband for gifting her the animal. She said, “I won’t let you become a donkey.” Azlan further said about this unique gift, “Even though some people may disagree, the donkey is my spirit animal, and I love them, so this is my gift to Varisha.”

After that, Azlan chuckles and urges everyone not to mock his decision. Azlan Shah also told the people that he had not separated the donkey’s child from its mother and that she has also come with the foal.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, Azlan and Varisha’s wedding was one of the most expensive weddings in Pakistan. It was attended by a large number of YouTubers, TikTokers, and Pakistani celebrities. But what made it one of the most talked about events on social media was the bizarre gift the Pakistani YouTuber decided to give his newly wedded wife.