Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker is known for two things, not for acting skills, but for being “ashamed as a Hindu” and begging before anti-Modi politicians to ‘save democracy.’ This time she has joined the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked with Rahul Gandhi to resist ‘hate’.

Known for her anti-BJP rants, Swara Bhasker lauded Rahul Gandhi and wrote on Twitter, “Joined @bharatjodo yatra today & walked with @RahulGandhi. The energy, commitment & love is inspiring! The participation & warmth of common people, the enthusiasm of Congress workers & RG’s attention & care toward everyone & everything around him is astounding!

In another tweet, Swara Bhasker described the Bharat Jodo Yatra as radical imagination and expression of resistance to hate. “At a time when hate is normal & the dominant logic is that ‘no low is too low as long as the election is won’.. when society is so brutalized that we barely blink at heinous crimes, @bharatjodo yatra is a radical new imagination & expression of how we can resist hate.”

Swara Bhasker has time and again showered praises on Rahul Gandhi, for reasons best known to her. In October, she tweeted, “Credit where due…Despite electoral defeats, trolling, personal attacks, and constant critique about being ineffective, Rahul Gandhi has neither succumbed to communal rhetoric nor sensationalist politics. Given the situation of this country, an effort like Bharat Jodo is commendable.”

Exactly a year ago in 2021, During an interactive session with Mamata Banerjee that was conducted at the Y.B. Chavan Centre in Nariman Point in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Swara Bhasker appealed to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to ‘protect’ the democratic principles of the country. She then introduced her to Hinduphobic comedians like Munawar Faruqi, Agrima Joshua and entertainer Richa Chadha.

Bhaskar claimed that those fighting to preserve the “idea of India” are caught between two opposing forces: a mob of “unaccountable” people and the State, which employs measures to limit freedom. “There is a state that is handing out UAPA and sedition charges as prasad from a God we don’t want to pray to,” she claimed.

Interestingly, she had named other ‘struggling’ actors, and rejected comedians and tried to make it sound as if their professional failures and unsuccessful careers are the faults of the BJP government at the centre.

Irony died a thousand deaths after Swara appealed to Mamata Banerjee, a person who jailed people for sharing memes and unleashing wrath on those who opposed her ideologically or voted against her in the last state assembly elections.

The persecution of dissenters and opposition workers has only increased since Mamata Banerjee’s party retained power in the state despite a surprisingly strong fight from the BJP. In a large number of such incidents, the victims were BJP supporters and workers, while the accused were said to be TMC supporters. More than a dozen BJP workers were killed in the post-election violence that erupted following the TMC party’s victory in the assembly elections.

It was the same Mamata Banerjee whose government had hounded Ambikesh Mahapatra for years, a Jadavpur University professor who had shared a cartoon of Mamata Banerjee. The same Mamata who had jailed Priyanka Sharma, for sharing a meme that was neither offensive nor abusive. The same Mamata, whose party is behind the worst political violence in recent years.

In 2019, the Bollywood entertainer known for her flops like Rasbhari and Jahan Chaar Yaar, campaigned for AAP leaders like Raghav Chadha, and Atishi Marlena, before that she had extended her support to the then Communist Party leader Kanhaiya Kumar and also campaigned for Congress leader Digvijay Singh.

Swara Bhasker who every day wakes up only to blame BJP for doing divisive politics had then dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party’s divisive identity politics as an “unfortunate truth”. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia had back then called Atishi Marlena a ‘Rajputani’ warning BJP and Congress to beware of her.

She defended the AAP’s divisive politics by pointing out that the country is so large and diverse that caste and religion inevitably take centre stage.

During the Kathua rape case, Bhaskar strongly led the placard campaign denigrating Hinduism. The Kathua rape and murder case had gained national attention, with the placard gang and media hastily concluding that an innocent girl had been raped and murdered. The same gang had chosen to remain silent in a number of other cases where the perpetrators were Muslims.

Swara Bhasker, who claims to be a staunch feminist, had no problem in campaigning for Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who insulted women through his lewd remarks. He also made an inherently misogynistic remark against his opponent and BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya that she is a ‘mute doll’ for RSS. Singh, who was seen scampering behind Sadhus during campaigning to solicit Hindu votes was the one who was in a hurry to link Hindus with the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack. Digvijaya Singh, another motormouth in Congress, had once passed an obscene remark ‘Sau Taka Tench Maal‘ on one of his own party MPs Meenakshi Natarajan.

Bhaskar, who thrives on the idea of feminism, however, had no problem in supporting a candidate who has insulted women through his lewd remarks.

Bhaskar is known more for a short video clip of her dancing enthusiastically to attract Salman Khan’s attention, than for any of her movies.