Sunday, December 25, 2022
The first look of the biopic ‘Main Atal Hoon’ unveiled, ace Actor Pankaj Tripathi to play the role of former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee

The film is scheduled for release in December 2023, most probably on the former PM's 105th birth anniversary (December 25, 2023).

OpIndia Staff
Main Atal Hoon
Pankaj Tripathi as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 'Main Atal Hoon' to be released in December 2023 (Image: Pankaj Tripathi/Twitter)
On December 25, the first look of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s biopic ‘Main Atal Hoon’ was unveiled on social media. Ace actor Pankaj Tripathi, best known for his method roles in films and on television, will be playing the role of the late Vajpayee in the film. The film is scheduled for release in December 2023, most probably on the former PM’s 105th birth anniversary (December 25, 2023).

In a tweet in Hindi, Tripathi said, “I know that I must work on my personality with austerity to make Atal ji’s personality come true on screen. I have firm faith that I will be able to do justice to my new role with enthusiasm and morale.”

In another tweet, he quoted lines by Pandit Dhirendra Tripathi and said, “Na Kabhi Kahin Dagmagaya, Na Kabhi Kahin Sir Jhukaya, Main Ek Anokha Bal Hoon, Main Atal Hoon”. He added, “Got an opportunity to portray this unique personality on screen. I am emotional, I am great.”

The film is being made under the banner of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma, it is written by Utkarsh Naithani. The music of the film is by Salim Sulaiman, and the lyrics are by Sameer. The montage uploaded by Tripathi and others has Sonu Nigam’s voice in the background.

Apart from ‘Main Atal Hoon,’ Tripathi is working on an Anurag Basu film ‘Metro In Dino’ with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh as co-actors. A yet-to-be-titled investigating film starring Tripathi with Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, is also under development.

