On 6th December 2022, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra hit back at the leader of the opposition Govind Singh over his statement on love jihad. Dr. Narottam Mishra assured to create a strong law and order situation in the state. “We will create such a situation that those who do love jihad will tremble to mention love jihad,” he said.

Earlier the leader of the opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Govind Singh had said that all cases of love jihad are fake. He had said, “All cases of love jihad are fake and if the Congress government is formed in Madhya Pradesh, legal relief will be provided in fake cases of love jihad.”

Giving a befitting reply to Govind Singh, Dr. Narottam Mishra said, “Govind Singh Ji, your comment on love jihad seems political and that of your guru Digvijay Singh. You need to study this topic. We have no problem with love, but the problem is with those who do jihad in the name of love. There is a rule of law in Madhya Pradesh. We will create such a situation that those who do love jihad will tremble to mention love jihad and forget how to grab the land.”

Dr. Narottam Mishra added, “No one has a problem with love, but in the name of love, the crime of cheating and changing one’s own identity and name to trap will not be allowed. The Madhya Pradesh government will never allow those who are planning to convert the innocent and conspire to grab immovable property.”

It is notable that the Madhya Pradesh government has made a strict law against love jihad. Many cases have also been filed under this. The state will undergo assembly elections in 2023.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently took a firm stand against love jihad in Indore at a function organized on the martyrdom day of Tantya Bhil. He said, “I will not allow the game of love jihad to be played on the soil of Madhya Pradesh at any cost. We will not tolerate anyone who cheats on our children, gets married, and cuts them into 35 pieces. If needed, a new stringent law will be made against love jihad.” Replying to this statement, Govind Singh said that all the cases of love jihad are false.