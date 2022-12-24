Times of India uses Randeep Hooda’s image while reporting about release of serial killer Charles Sobhraj from Nepal jail: Here’s what the actor said

A day after the Nepal Court ordered the release of French serial killer, widely known as the ‘bikini killer’ named Charles Sobhraj, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda mocked the Times of India print media edition for confusing ‘reel’ Charles Sobhraj with the real one.

Times of India print media edition from Dehradun published the photograph of Randeep Hooda as the house reported the news of the Nepal Supreme Court issuing orders to release Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer. The photograph printed was a still from a Bollywood movie named ‘Main Aur Charles’ in which Hooda played the lead role of Charles Sobhraj.

“Is that a back handed compliment Times of India or did you genuinely get confused between the ‘real’ and ‘reel’ Charles Sobhraj?” Hooda said on Twitter as he hilariously mocked the media house for its error.

Is that a back handed compliment @timesofindia or did you genuinely get confused between the “real” and “reel” Charles Sobhraj ? 🤔😜 pic.twitter.com/5Fa1DwMjra — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 23, 2022

Actor Randeep Hooda portrayed the role of Sobhraj in the movie ‘Main or Charles’ which was released in the year 2015. The film is a hypothetical thriller inspired by true events. It is recounted from the standpoint of an Indian officer, Amod Kanth, who worked on the case of Sobhraj. In the movie title, ‘Main Aur Charles’, ‘main’ refers to the character of Amod Kanth and ‘Charles’ to Charles.

Apart from the film ‘Main Aur Charles’, a web series named ‘The Serpant’, based on the life of the serial killer was also released in 2021 on Netflix.

On Friday, Sobhraj was released from the Kathmandu jail after the apex court there ordered his discharge on the grounds of his age. Sobhraj was imprisoned in Nepal since 2003 after he was arrested on allegations of murdering American tourist Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975 and has spent 19 years of a 20-year sentence.

According to the reports he was also jailed by the Indian authorities and was sent to Delhi’s Tihar jail for poisoning a group of French tourists in 1976. He was in jail till 1997 after which he returned to his home in France. It is said that Charles has murdered around 20 women from countries like India, Thailand, Nepal, Turkey, and Iran.