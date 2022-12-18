Sunday, December 18, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIslamist outfit Tamil Nadu Thouheed Jamath wants the release of terrorists convicted for 1998...
News Reports
Updated:

Islamist outfit Tamil Nadu Thouheed Jamath wants the release of terrorists convicted for 1998 Coimbatore blasts, says they are being ‘denied justice’

OpIndia Staff
TNTJ demands release of 1998 Coimbatore blast terrorists
1998 Coimbatore blasts, image via Rediff
2

A month after the Supreme Court prematurely released 6 convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Islamist outfit ‘Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath'(TNTJ) has now cried foul over the continued incarceration of the 1998 Coimbatore blast terrorists.

While hinting at prejudice towards radical Islamists, TNTJ demanded the immediate release of the terrorists. As per reports, officer bearers of TNTJ, namely, E Farook (Vice-President), and I Ansari (State Secretary) met Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary K Phanindra Reddy in this regard.

The Islamist outfit claimed that while assassins of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi were prematurely released, terrorists involved in the 1998 Coimbatore blast were being ‘denied justice’ because of their faith.

It must be mentioned that members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath were earlier booked for issuing death threats to the judges over the Karnataka hijab verdict.

The Coimbatore serial blasts of 1998

A series of devastating bomb blasts rocked Coimbatore on 14 February 1998 which killed around 60 people and nearly killed LK Advani, the then BJP president whose scheduled arrival was delayed as his flight was late by over 90 minutes.

The bombs were concealed in cars, motorcycles, bicycles, side boxes of two-wheelers, denim and rexine bags, and fruit carts. Reports mention that the bombings were apparently in retaliation to the 1997 Coimbatore riots that happened during November and December in the year 1997.

Mayhem caused during 1998 serial blasts in Coimbatore (Wire)

The terror plot was named ‘Operation Allahu Akbar’ and intended to kill Mr. Advani who was supposed to address an election meeting in the city that day. Seven human bombers with packaged explosives fastened to their waists were ready to attack LK Advani.

However, their preparations failed since they were unable to penetrate the police barrier and approach him. But the other explosives put across the city, in vehicles, motorcycles, tea cans, unsecured bags, and so on, were detonated, causing extensive mayhem and loss of life throughout Coimbatore.

Mayhem caused during 1998 serial blasts in Coimbatore (National Herald)

The investigation later revealed that an Islamist terrorist organisation named Al-Ummah and its chief Syed Ahmed Basha were responsible for the attack. Basha had planned the attack in retaliation to the 1997 riots.

Basha, the first accused and the founder-president of Al-Ummah, was then sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 120-B (conspiracy) of the IPC read with additional IPC offences, including murder, in 2003, and three years of hard imprisonment under Section 153 A (1) of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

Basha’s brother, Nawab Khan, was also sentenced to life in jail. Now, Khan’s son identified as Muhammed Thalka has been arrested for his involvement in the recent cylinder blasts that happened in the city on October 23, 2022.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCoimbatore terror attack
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Jamaat-e-Islami assets worth hundred crores seized in several districts of Kashmir

ANI -
The SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across Jammu and Kashmir which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action. 
Crime

Suffered from psychological disorder, committed crime in fit of rage, says Jaipur police on nephew who killed his aunt and chopped her body in...

ANI -
The accused Anuj Sharma has been arrested for allegedly killing his aunt and chopping her into ten pieces, in 'Shraddha murder' like manner, and then disposing them of in forest areas near Delhi-Jaipur highway, as per police. 

CJI DY Chandrachud spreads misinformation about imaginary ‘breast tax’, here is what he missed

No vandalism, only poles removed, clarifies Mahant at temple in Palitana, Gujarat, here is what we know

PM Modi’s comments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict could well have averted a global nuclear disaster: CIA Chief

Tesla or 50k dollars: The ‘hero’ American Left is defending had offered a ransom bargain to stop stalking, harassing, and doxing Musk

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
607,844FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com