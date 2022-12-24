TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the set of the shooting of ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ at Vasai on Saturday, 24th December 2022. Tunisha ended her life by hanging herself on the sets of the series. The reason for her suicide has not been revealed yet. Tunisha Sharma was 20 years old and had worked in many TV shows. She started her career as a child actress in the industry. Tunisha was playing the lead role in the Sony SAB TV series ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ where she ended her life.

On Saturday afternoon, Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself. She hanged herself in a toilet in a studio in Kaman, Vasai East. A case has been registered at the Valiv Police Station. After Tunisha was found, people on the set took her to the hospital, but she died on the way.

Senior police inspector Kailas Barve of the Valiv police station said, “We are investigating why she committed suicide and whether she wrote a note before committing suicide.” She was currently playing the role of Princess Mariam in the Sony SAB TV series ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’. Tunisha Sharma was also seen in films like ‘Fitoor’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Kahaani 2’ and ‘Dabangg 3’. Tunisha played the role of young Katrina Kaif in ‘Fitoor’ and ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

Six hours before she committed suicide, Tunisha Sharma shared a video from the sets in her Instagram story. In this video, she was seen doing makeup for the shoot on the set. She had given the caption ‘Stay Tune’ to this behind-the-scenes video on the set.

Tunisha Sharma shared a video from the sets a few hours before committing suicide. Image Source: Instagram handle of Tunisha Sharma

A few hours ago, she also shared a photo of herself on Instagram. In the caption of the photo, she wrote, “Those who are driven by their Passion Don’t stop.”

From this video and photo shared by Tunisha Sharma, it seemed that everything was fine. Her suicide within hours of sharing the post has left her fans shocked.