Thursday, December 29, 2022
Twitter logs out users worldwide, outage remains for over an hour

Some Twitter users were not able to log in for a few hours earlier in the day. Many users have been also facing the log in issues for two-factor authorisation.

OpIndia Staff
Twitter down
Twitter desktop faced problems worldwide, logged out users for hours (Image: pixabay)
6

On December 29, social media platform Twitter’s desktop version faced an outage as users got logged out from their accounts worldwide. As per the Reuters report, the users experienced the outage at around 7:40 PM ET.

As per the downdetector.com website, the outage in India started at around 5:30 AM and remained there for at least three hours. While some users could log in, many continued to experience the problems.

Twitter desktop was down for hours worldwide. Source: Downdetector.com

Twitter user 5050RecordLabel said the account was automatically logged out and when they tried to login, it said the user was already logged in.

Source: Twitter

Twitter user Reggie Chatman Jr reported the issue with some humour.

Source: Twitter

Another Twitter user Rachel Alexander called it ‘good news’.

Source: Twitter

Twitter user Donwill tried to figure out what the problem was as he was getting logged out from Twitter Desktop.

Source: Twitter

Twitter user Mike Dudas also reported the problem called Twitter “an absolute dumpster”.

Source: Twitter

Reports suggest that the outage was not limited to just the desktop version, but some Android users also faced similar problems. Notably, in the last few weeks, several Twitter users have reported that they were logged out from all platforms and could not log in as Twitter 2-Factor-Verification (2FA) method was unable to send code on linked mobile numbers.

Many Twitter users had to communicate with Twitter for days to regain the access.

