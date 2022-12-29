On December 29, social media platform Twitter’s desktop version faced an outage as users got logged out from their accounts worldwide. As per the Reuters report, the users experienced the outage at around 7:40 PM ET.

Not able to login into Twitter on desktop in India. @elonmusk @Twitter pic.twitter.com/2B1e7kequ4 — Deepak Kanakaraju (@highdeepak) December 22, 2022

As per the downdetector.com website, the outage in India started at around 5:30 AM and remained there for at least three hours. While some users could log in, many continued to experience the problems.

Twitter desktop was down for hours worldwide. Source: Downdetector.com

Twitter user 5050RecordLabel said the account was automatically logged out and when they tried to login, it said the user was already logged in.

Twitter user Reggie Chatman Jr reported the issue with some humour.

Another Twitter user Rachel Alexander called it ‘good news’.

Twitter user Donwill tried to figure out what the problem was as he was getting logged out from Twitter Desktop.

Twitter user Mike Dudas also reported the problem called Twitter “an absolute dumpster”.

Reports suggest that the outage was not limited to just the desktop version, but some Android users also faced similar problems. Notably, in the last few weeks, several Twitter users have reported that they were logged out from all platforms and could not log in as Twitter 2-Factor-Verification (2FA) method was unable to send code on linked mobile numbers.

Hi! My acc (@xzbigwin) can’t be accessed, twitter has restricted my acc so it can’t be accessed an error occurred when requesting a 2FA code. pic.twitter.com/hZ1dy60C5s — FOLLBACK! freetag (@wwxianwin) December 29, 2022

Many Twitter users had to communicate with Twitter for days to regain the access.