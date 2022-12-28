On the intervening night of December 27 and December 28, a businessman identified as Govind Patel of Udaipur got a death threat from one Mohammad Gadi. As per reports, some miscreants pelted stones at his shop at around 2 AM and left a letter that contained a death threat. Notably, a Hindu tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on June 28, exactly six months ago.

Threat letter received by a businessman in Udaipur. Source: ABP News

Contents of the letter

The threatening letter read, “Your death is inevitable on January 15, just like the carnage in Udaipur. Your family will be finished. You are flying high. You will face the consequences of your deeds. We will cut you into 12 pieces, fill them in a sack and throw them in the village. Your family will be destroyed. The enemy has only one punishment, beheading. Wait for January 15. Your enemy Mohammad Selawat Gadi.”

The panicked businessman rushed to the police station after receiving the death threat. Station incharge Praveen Singh said that after receiving the information about stone pelting, they reached the shop and opened the door, where they found the death threat.

Though the name in the letter was Mohammed, the victim has raised suspicion over his neighbour Devi Lal. He said in his complaint that Devi Lal had been threatening to kill his family for the last seven days, and he could be behind the threat. Singh said the matter would be investigated considering all angles, including the threats given by Devi Lal.

Kanhaiya Lal Murder

Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor was beheaded by Jihadis over his social media post backing Nupur Sharma. Two Jihadis, Ghous Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz, on June 28, brutally murdered Kanhaiya Lal in his shop. The two were arrested. This case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).