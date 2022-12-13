On Monday, December 12, two factions of Congress workers came face to face in Uttar Pradesh. The brawl took place when the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was passing through Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district’s Bharwari block. The workers reportedly engaged in fist fights and attacked each other with sticks and lathis in the presence of senior Congress leaders. Videos of the fight have since gone viral on social media.

The Kaushambi police, meanwhile, have taken to Twitter to confirm the incident. The police said that the brawl started between the leaders of the two rival factions over who gets to accompany the chief guest when the Bharat Jodo Yatra was on its way from Rohi village in Manjhanpur.

As the argument heated up, the members from the two camps began hitting one another with sticks and lathis. A team was dispatched to the scene as soon as the Kaushambi police station received the information about the brawl. The two Congress workers were arrested and the mob was dispersed.

Speaking about the incident, a senior party leader said, two opposite factions of party leaders and workers clashed over the issue of poor attendance and accompanying chief guest during the yatra and accused each other for it”.

He added, “Initially, the leaders exchanged heated arguments over the issue in full public view and they along with their supporters attacked and assaulted each-others with sticks”.

He further justified by saying that senior party leader Ajay Rai was far away from the spot when the altercation between party members broke out.

Interestingly, a similar scene was witnessed in Assam when Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through the state’s Dhubri town in the month of September this year.

On September 26, a furious fight over who will be in charge of leading the march at the district level broke out between two factions after state party members had assembled to settle on the strategy for the Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo march. When words fell short, the leaders turned on one another and got into a fight.

Then too, a video showing chaotic scenes in the meeting room at Rajiv Bhawan where leaders clashed against each other went viral leaving the party leadership in embarrassment.