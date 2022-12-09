Friday, December 9, 2022
US govt lists 6 Pakistani companies for ‘unsafe’ nuclear activity and missile proliferation, says they can harm USA’s national security

US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Rozman Kendler said advancements in missile and nuclear technology must be vigorously protected from those who seek to cause harm and destruction at a global scale. 

ANI
US flags 6 Pakistani companies for unsafe nuclear proliferation activities
Pakistan flag and Joe Biden, representational images, via istock and HT
The United States has placed six Pakistani companies on its entity list for missile proliferation and unsafeguarded nuclear activity. 

These companies were part of two dozen entities from countries like Russia, Switzerland, Latvia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, that were added to the Entity List of the US Commerce Department.

“Today, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a rule that adds 24 new entities to the Entity List under 26 entries, applying stringent license requirements that will severely restrict these entities’ access to commodities, software, and technologies subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). These entities are added under the destinations of Russia, Switzerland, Latvia, Pakistan, and United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.),” the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said in a press release. 

Six Pakistan-based companies which are designed are Dynamic Engineering Corporation, Rainbow Solutions (Pakistan), Universal Drilling Engineers (Pakistan), EnerQuip Private, Ltd. (Pakistan), NAR Technologies General Trading LLC (Pakistan and UAE) and TROJANS (Pakistan and UAE). 

These companies were added to the entity list for “unsafeguarded nuclear activity and missile proliferation-related activities.”

“For the unacceptable risk of using or diverting items subject to the EAR for Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities, Dynamic Engineering Corporation has been added to the Entity List,” BIS said in the statement.

“Five companies are being added to the Entity List for their contributions to unsafeguarded nuclear activity and missile proliferation-related activities that are contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States,” the statement added. 

US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Rozman Kendler said advancements in missile and nuclear technology must be vigorously protected from those who seek to cause harm and destruction at a global scale. 

“We cannot allow the export of U.S. technology to contribute to nuclear proliferation worldwide. Our action today helps to prevent that from happening and demonstrates U.S. leadership in standing up for the principles of ethical innovation,” Kendler added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

