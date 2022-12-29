Thursday, December 29, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Intezaar Khan pretends to be Sonu while giving a job to a girl in his gym, then rapes her on the pretext of marriage

Intezaar Khan employed the victim woman as a manager in his gym in June 2022.

intezaar khan
Intezaar Khan and his father and brother were arrested. Image Source: Jagran
16

A case of physical abuse of a young woman and love jihad has come up in Greater Noida. The accused lured the young woman by telling her the wrong name. The man named Intezaar Khan gave the woman a job as a manager in his gym, and claimed his name was Sonu at that time. Following this, he raped her on the pretext of marriage.

The accused Intezaar Khan is said to be a resident of Shahberi. According to the information, his father and brother also supported him in this conspiracy. On the complaint of the girl, Noida police arrested the accused along with his father and brother.

The Bisrakh police on Thursday arrested the three accused under section 5(1) of Uttar Pradesh Law Against The Prohibition of Religious Conversion Act. The three are identified as Abbas Ali son of the late Yasin Khan, Intezaar Khan alias Sonu, son of Abbas Ali, and Suhail, son of Abbas Ali.

The accused are running an ASR gym in the Shahberi area of the local police station, in which the victim was given a job as a manager in June.

The accused, Intezaar Khan lured the victim, while pretending to be Sonu, on the pretext of marriage. His father and brother supported him in his acts, resulting in their arrest as well by the police.

